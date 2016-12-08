Paula Broadwell says she is victim of a double standard as former lover David Petraeus is considered for secretary of state while she was reprimanded by the Army

Petraeus then pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was fined $100,000

News of the affair forced Petraeus to resign as CIA chief

Former military intelligence officer had affair with David Petraeus in 2011

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:13 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 01:14 EST, 8 December 2016

Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with then-CIA director David Petraeus cost him his job, says that she is the victim of a sexist double standard since Petraeus' image has largely been restored while she has not been allowed to fully move on with her life.

Broadwell says that while Petraeus has been largely redeemed and is in the running to serve in a high-position post in the incoming Trump administration, she continues to face disciplinary action from the military even though she has asked to resign from the service, CBS News reported.

'As I woke up to the news, it was a bit of a shocker that [Petraeus] is being considered for a cabinet position,' she said.

'I was both shocked that I'm still in this tenuous position and yet happy because I think he should be able to go on with his life,' she said.

Paula Broadwell gave her first national television interview to CBS News since the 2012 scandal broke

Broadwell told CBS News that she believes she is the victim of a sexist double standard since David Petraeus' public image has been restored while hers has not

'He's earned it, and so should his family,' Broadwell said.

'But then that begs the question: Why shouldn't I be able to go on?'

'I need to fight back for my life,' she said.

Broadwell and Petraeus' affair began in 2011, shortly after he retired from the Army and began his new job at the CIA, and ended in 2012, a friend of the former general said when the affair first came to light.

The pair had met in 2006, when Petraeus came to speak at Harvard, where Broadwell, who is also a West Point graduate, was studying.

Broadwell (right, seen here with Petraeus in this 2011 file photo) says that Petraeus is 'unequally qualified' to serve in Donald Trump's cabinet

She wrote her PhD dissertation about Petraeus' leadership skills and later penned a biography of the Army man, titled 'All In: The Education of General David Petraeus'.

Petraeus resigned as head of the CIA and then pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of mishandling classified materials.

He was given two years' probation and a fine of $100,000.

As a result of her role in the scandal, Broadwell was denied a promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Ash Carter recommended that the military take no further action against Petraeus.

She wrote her PhD dissertation about Petraeus' leadership skills and later penned a biography of the Army man, titled 'All In: The Education of General David Petraeus'

During her interview with CBS, however, Broadwell said that just as recently as last month she was reprimanded by the Army.

'I'm really just asking on principle to be treated with dignity and also to be treated by the same standard with the military,' the married mother of two young boys told CBS.

'And to be able to move forward and not have this sort of potential cancer hanging over my head,' Broadwell said.

'I mean, it's really been what it's like for the last five years, thinking and living with cancer, and I don't know if it's going to metastasize and get worse or will it go away.'

On her Twitter account, Broadwell said on Monday that she would head to New York to 'set the record straight' while decrying what she called a 'double standard'

'It's probably a very poor analogy, but when you don't know - when there's uncertainty, constant uncertainty, it's - it's kind of soul-eating.'

Broadwell, who holds the rank of major in the Army reserves, says that the military has yet to grant her approval to resign from the service.

She says that she initially submitted the resignation this past summer.

Petraeus has since emerged as a potential candidate for the prestigious secretary Of state job in Trump's administration.

He was spotted at Trump Tower last month and has received praise from the president-elect.

But if he does get the job, Petraeus will have to check with his parole officer before accepting the position - within three days.

When asked if she thought Petraeus should be permitted to serve as secretary of state, Broadwell told CBS: 'I think he's unequally qualified for many positions, but that's not my position to say.'

'I think that's something the president-elect would have to decide and members of the Senate.'

Since the scandal, Broadwell co-founded a foundation focused on addressing gender bias in the media and society.

The full interview with Broadwell is scheduled to air Thursday on CBS This Morning.