Australian students reveal the highs and lows during their last year of high school

Fourteen students filmed themselves for the year-long project 'My Year 12 Life'

She awaits the results for the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR)

The highs and lows for students in their last year of high school in new series

As teenagers across Australia await their results from their final year in high school, fourteen students reveal the highs and lows of the journey they took to get there.

Sitting down in front of a webcam Year 12 student Shianna, 17, said 'you can shove your f***ing school up your arse' as the pressure of her final year in high school became too much to deal with.

She appears in ABC's My Year 12 Life, a video blogging series that follows a group of students as they commit a year of their lives working towards their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) results.

Venting during one of her blog entries earlier this year, Shianna expressed her frustration in a tearful video diary confession.

'I'm feeling so much pressure and I'm feeling so much stress, and expectations to do the best I can,' she cries.

'And I can't. I can't, I can't, I'm not superman.

'I'm at the point where I'm ready to turn around and rebel against it all and say look you can shove your f***ing school up your arse because I don't want to do any of it.

'I'm not going to let four letters and a number on a piece of paper at the end of it all tell me what I can and can't be.'

The four letters and number on the piece of paper Shianna speaks of is the ATAR.

It's how the performance of school-leavers is assessed and will determine their entry into University.

The new series comes as more than 2,000 Victorian students received their ATARs overnight – five days before they are officially released on Monday (stock image)

Each teenager talks about the issues they're facing on top of the pressure of the ATAR, stress over parents and school, as well as body image issues, anxiety and their expectations for their future.

The new series comes as more than 2,000 Victorian students received their ATARs overnight – five days before they are officially released on Monday.

Hordes of students and parents took to social media on Wednesday night to say ATAR results had been sent early.

'My daughter got her ATAR results via text tonight, it's not supposed to come out til the 12th,' one woman tweeted.

'What's going on? I'm too scared to see my results,' one student posted.

In a brief statement late on Wednesday the Minister for Education James Merlino said: 'Clearly a significant error has been made and a full investigation will be carried out to get to the bottom of this.'

It was later confirmed that the results the students received via the SMS bungle were accurate.

