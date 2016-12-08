Bondi man puts his 'stylish' Louis Vuitton paper carrier bag up for sale on Facebook

His post was met with offers to trade for 40 Aldi shopping bags

Mark Shwarz posted the bag for $6 in a Facebook buy and sell group

By Rachel Eddie For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:04 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 01:18 EST, 8 December 2016

A Louis Vuitton bag listed for sale for just $6 has sent social media into hysterics – because it was just a paper shopping bag from the luxury store.

Bondi man Mark Shwarz posted the item on a buy and sell Facebook page earlier this week, and was met with surprise and humour from fellow eastern Sydney locals.

'One LV bag. Used only once. In perfect condition,' Mr Shwarz wrote alongside an image of the paper Louis Vuitton shopping bag.

A Louis Vuitton bag listed for sale for just $6 has sent social media into hysterics – because it was just a paper shopping bag from the luxury store

'Only 6 dollars for a bit of luxury. Carry it around while waiting at Messina for an ice cream etc,' the seller joked

'Fill it with organic potatoes and carry it around like you own Bondi,' he said

It's not clear whether the post is tongue-in-cheek.

When one questioned Mr Shwarz's post, writing 'seriously!!!', he replied:

'Yes. Only 6 dollars for a bit of luxury. Carry it around while waiting at Messina for an ice cream etc.'

He offered another tip on how to use the shopping bag: 'Fill it with organic potatoes and carry it around like you own Bondi.'

Some of the 21,000 members of the Facebook group were unsure if the post was a joke or not – but many of the comments that followed certainly were.

'We need to know the mileage on that puppy before bidding,' another wrote

Another member of the buy and sell Facebook group jokingly asked for more photos of the bag

'Would you take $5.60?' someone offered. 'No! But thank you,' Mr Shwarz replied

He said 'clean air' was in the bag; 'If you were from China you'd appreciate it'

One person asked how many steps had been taken with the bag.

'We need to know the mileage on that puppy before bidding.'

Another member asked what was in it.

'Clean air. If you were from China you'd appreciate it,' Mr Shwarz replied.

Someone else tried to barter with him.

'Would you take $5.60?'

'It's not fake. It's a genuine imitation,' a member of the Facebook group said

Another member offered to exchange 40 Aldi plastic bags for the Louis Vuitton paper bag

But Mr Shwarz didn't think it was worth it.

'No! But thank you for your kind offer.'

Another member made the generous offer to do an exchange – the Louis Vuitton shopping bag for 40 Aldi plastic bags.

In the comment thread, a pink shopping bag from teenage clothing store Supré was jokingly offered up for sale.

'$15 bucks… Better quality than paper.'

Another member posted a photo of a plastic bag.

In the comment thread, a pink shopping bag from teenage clothing store Supré was jokingly offered up for sale

'I'm also trying to sell a bag, $0.50 cents, only used once!' another member said, alongside a picture of a paper bag

'I'm also trying to sell a bag, $0.50 cents, only used once!'

'Is this still available?' another member responded. 'I'll take it.'

A half-used bottle of shampoo from a three star was also jokingly offered up for sale for $8.

'Not open to negotiation,' the member wrote.

A man with a bit of time on his hands masqueraded as the new owner, and doctored the photo of his bag over his head.

'When people said a Louis Vuitton bag would bring my confidence back, I never thought how much it would change my life! Thank you Mark Schwarz! Worth every penny!'

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Shwarz.

A man with a bit of time on his hands masqueraded as the new owner, and doctored the photo of his bag over his head