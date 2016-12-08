Photographs show devastation of Indonesia's Aceh earthquake

More than 700 people were injured, 136 of them seriously,and thousands have been left homeless

Rescuers have been photographed using excavators to dig through tonnes of rubble searching for survivors

The worst affected area was the Pidie Jaya regency which has a population of about 140,000 people

The 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit east coast of Aceh province, about 170 km from Banda Aceh on Wednesday

The death toll from an earthquake that struck off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province has risen to 102

By Ashleigh Davis For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press and Reuters

Published: 01:23 EST, 8 December 2016 | Updated: 01:23 EST, 8 December 2016

Rescuers using excavators to dig through tonnes of rubble from an earthquake that struck Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday have discovered more bodies with the death toll rising to 102.

More devastating images have emerged of rescue efforts in Aceh's Pidie Jaya regency which have been slowed by heavy traffic - preventing logistical and medical supplies being sent from government agencies and NGOs.

Local residents have been photographed sifting through the rubble of collapsed houses and buildings along with rescuers.

Rescuers are seen recovering a body from underneath rubble from a collapsed building in the Pidie Jaya regency, Aceh province in Indonesia, after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast on Wednesday

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the northern tip of Sumatra Island, hitting the Pidie Jaya regency in the Aceh province.

On Thursday, Indonesia's national disaster management agency put the death toll at 102.

More than 700 people were injured with 136 of them seriously, National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Nugroho said.

Many people are now homeless and have been forced to sleep on the streets after their homes were flattened or damaged in the disaster - with many scared the houses left standing were structurally unsafe.

Experts have said the earthquake did more damage than expected because of poorly constructed buildings.

The earthquake is the biggest disaster to hit the province since the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, which killed more than 120,000 people.

A group of Indonesian men are pictured standing next to a motorcycle that was completely destroyed in the earthquake

A rescue team is pictured inspecting the damage from the earthquake, which completely flattened houses and buildings and compacted rubble

Local residents look on as rescuers use a large excavator sifts through the rubble in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake

Crowds of people gather to watch the excavators digging through rubble to locate survivors. The disaster is the biggest to hit the area since the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004

An Achanese woman is pictured sitting at an evacuation centre surrounded by belongings, after surviving the earthquake that struck Pidie Jaya on Wednesday

A man sits and looks over the complete destruction. The Pidie Jaya regency, which has a population of about 140,000 people was the worst hit area

A member of a rescue team is seen inspecting the damage after the earthquake. Traffic congestion is preventing logistical and medical supplies being sent from government agencies and NGOs

A man is seen standing amid the piles of bricks, wire and twisted building parts in the aftermath of the disaster. The death toll has now risen to 102 people, with more than 700 injured

A group of rescuers are seen crouching and peering into a cavity in the rubble in the hunt for survivors after the earthquake

A small child is seen sleeping on a makeshift bed in the dirt. The 6.6 magnitude has left thousands of Acheanese homeless after houses and buildings were flattened

Women, men and children are pictured at a makeshift shelter the day after the earthquake. There are concerns that the houses still standing are structurally unsafe

Survivors are pictured sleeping huddled together on the ground. Thousands of people in Aceh province took refuge for the night in mosques and temporary shelters

Residents are pictured standing around the wrecked remains of a motorcycle, while excavators continue the search for survivors in the earthquake rubble

An Achenese man is pictured squatting among the remains of possessions he salvaged from the aftermath of the earthquake, which struck off the east coast of Aceh province on Wednesday

Rescuers are seen crouching on top of the concrete remains of a building devastated by the earthquake, pulling away wires in the hunt for survivors

A rescue team member is pictured standing on top of bits of concrete among the rubble, as other team members watch on

Rescue team members inspect the damage of a building. Experts said the quake did more damage than expected because of poorly constructed buildings