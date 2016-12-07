Bali hit-and-run victim has successful facial reconstruction surgery

Tori's family now face a massive bill of over $60,000 for her medical expenses

By Sinead Maclaughlin For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:46 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:46 EST, 7 December 2016

A young woman who was left for dead alongside her boyfriend in horrific Bali hit-and-run has had successful facial reconstruction surgery.

Victoria Van de Stadt, 25, and boyfriend Louis Macindoe, 26, were travelling home from dinner on their final night on the paradise island last Wednesday when they were thrown off the bike and were left for dead in a nearby ditch.

The Australian couple were found unconscious and bleeding by the side of the road by two English army veterans, it was here Ms Van de Stadt's airways had to be kept open for more than an hour because 'her face was so smashed up',The Herald reported.

Victoria Van de Stadt, 25,(right) and her boyfriend Louis Macindoe, 26, (left) were struck by a car and left for dead

Victoria had a successful 13-hour facial reconstruction surgery at Royal Perth Hospital

After a lengthy 13-hour surgery at Royal Perth Hospital on her facial bones which were smashed in the accident, doctors are calling the procedure a 'success', the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Victoria, also known as Tori, is currently in an induced coma following the surgery, which began at 8am.

'It was pretty major, they kept calling us throughout the day saying they needed a couple more hours,'Tori's mother Tracey Priestley told the Sydney Morning Herald.

'They were really happy with the results. Now the plan is to go in there [Thursday] morning and they will start waking her up.'

The 'bubbly' 25-year-old's recovery is expected to take months.

Mr Macindoe, a snowboarding magazine editor, suffered a fractured eye socket, a deep cut to his head and blood loss.

Mr Macindoe is also recovering but he will need to be further assessed upon his return to Newcastle in the coming days.

The last photo of Tori taken by Mr Macindoe before the horrific hit-and-run which left them both hospitalised

The 'bubbly' Victoria, also known as Tori, had full facial reconstruction at Royal Perth Hospital

Mr Macindoe (left) is recovering, but he will need to be further assessed upon his return to Newcastle in the coming days

Tori's family now face a massive bill for her medical expenses of over $60,000 after she was airlifted from a Balinese hospital to Perth

On Instagram he posted 'the last photo I had on my phone before the incident' along with a heartfelt thank you to those who had offered support as he tried to come to terms with what happened.

'While you might consider yourself to be pretty well versed on two wheels, sometimes your number can just be up,' the 26-year-old wrote.

'I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness knowing how much love and support has come from you all.

'The next little while will be particularly challenging for Tori as she makes her recovery and a gofundme page has been set up to assist her with ongoing medical expenses.'

Tori's family now face a massive bill for her medical expenses of more than $60,000 after she was airlifted from a Balinese hospital to Perth.

A GoFundMe page set up to help shoulder the burden of her expensive recovery which has seen many generous donations amounting to over $60,000 target.

Victoria (left) is currently in an induced coma following the surgery