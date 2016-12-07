School's embarrassing sign welcoming their new students - but can you spot the mistake? 

A sign welcoming students, parents and friends to a school in Melbourne contained a rather embarrassing spelling error.
The message appeared outside the entrance to Resevoir High School in Melbourne under the school's motto 'Diversity. Excellence. Success'.
A passerby took the photo and sent it into radio station 3AW after noticing it on Thursday.
A sign welcoming students, parents and friends to a school in Victoria (pictured) was found to include a glaring grammatical error
The sign read: 'Welcome to our new family's' when it should have read 'Welcome to our new families'.
The school, which is about 30 minutes north of the city centre, is a co-educational secondary school for students in years seven to 12.
This is the second spelling mistake on a school sign in the past week. This sign (pictured) outside Ourimbah Public School on NSW's Central Coast spelled the word school incorrectly