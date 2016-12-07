School's embarrassing sign welcoming their new students - but can you spot the mistake? 

The sign appeared at the entrance to Resevoir High School in Melbourne

An eagle-eyed proficient speller spotted an error on a high school sign

By Ashleigh Davis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:58 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:58 EST, 7 December 2016

A sign welcoming students, parents and friends to a school in Melbourne contained a rather embarrassing spelling error.

The message appeared outside the entrance to Resevoir High School in Melbourne under the school's motto 'Diversity. Excellence. Success'.

A passerby took the photo and sent it into radio station 3AW after noticing it on Thursday.

A sign welcoming students, parents and friends to a school in Victoria (pictured) was found to include a glaring grammatical error

The sign read: 'Welcome to our new family's' when it should have read 'Welcome to our new families'.

The school, which is about 30 minutes north of the city centre, is a co-educational secondary school for students in years seven to 12.