No more fighting for a spot on the beach! Stunning peace of NSW beachfront land near Byron Bay on sale for $2 million

The property has been approved for a five-bedroom, two-story home

For the price tag of $2 million, buyers also get 22 acres of farmland

The 500-metre stretch of beach is located 40 minutes from Byron Bay

By Anton Nilsson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 23:01 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 23:01 EST, 7 December 2016

If you've ever dreamed of owning your own beach, this is the real estate opportunity for you.

A 500-metre stretch of beach - along with nine hectares of land - is for sale for $1.95 million.

The property is located on Patchs Beach Road, Patchs Beach on the NSW North Coast, south of Byron Bay.

Scroll down for video

Fancy a walk on the beach? Consider spending $2 million on this beachfront property near Byron Bay

The 500-metre stretch of beach is attached to nine hectares of farmland. The property is located near South Ballina, NSW

The bright spot on the right has been cleared for building a five-bedroom, two-story home

Sydney investor Andre Dalton is selling the land because he and his wife, Alexandra, are not using it enough.

'The idea was to build a beach front holiday home there, but circumstances changed. I married someone who's Colombian, and we spend our holidays overseas now,' Mr Dalton told Daily Mail Australia.

Mr Dalton called the beach 'a haven for swimming, surfing and fishing'.

'It's has the real Australiana feel, with surf and sand on one side, and on the other side, beautiful sugar cane farmland,' the investor said.

The private driveway down to the beachfront property is nicely tucked away amidst forest sugar cane fields

Sydney investor Andre Dalton is selling the land because he and his wife Alexandra aren't using it enough

'What is rare about this property is the elevation,' said Harcourts Northern Rivers agent Steve Leslie.

'It's not a flat block, but quite elevated. You do get good ocean views and with a two-story development, you would get a 360 degree view, which is most unusual for a beach property like this.'

The property has been approved by Ballina Shire Council for a five-bedroom, two-story home, according to the listing.

'[The property] is attracting a lot of interest at the moment,' Mr Leslie said, adding that a few people have already been shown the beach.

'Strike fast - very good opportunity,' was Mr Leslie's advice to prospective buyers.

'It's has the real Australiana feel, with surf and sand on one side, and on the other side, beautiful sugar cane farmland,' current owner Andre Dalton said