Melbourne student celebrating after near-perfect ATAR after VCE result leak

Ranking not due to be released until Monday, but many had SMS on Thursday

Melbourne student said first person he told was his girlfriend of three months

James Allan, 18, was left celebrating after he was sent his ATAR five days early

By Lucy Mae Beers For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 23:27 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 23:34 EST, 7 December 2016

Thousands of students were left devastated after they were accidentally sent their Year 12 exam results five days early, but there was one teenager who was celebrating.

James Allan, from the prestigious Wesley College in Melbourne, found he was in the top one percentile of the country after he sent a text message to the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre (VTAC) when his peers revealed there was a glitch in the system.

The 18-year-old returned an ATAR of 99.05, with a perfect score of 50 in maths and is still waiting for the result on the university-level mathematics subject he completed as an extra credit.

Mr Allan told Daily Mail Australia his girlfriend of three-months, Tully Mauritzen, was the first person he told of his success, but when she tried to have her own score SMS-ed, the glitch in the system had been fixed.

James Allan (pictured with a friend at her formal) found he was in the top one percentile of the country after he sent a text message to VTAC when it was revealed there was a system glitch

The 18-year-old returned an ATAR of 99.05, with a perfect study score of 50 in maths

Mr Allan said he believes he is the only student at his school and among his friends who got their results early in the VTAC text message glitch.

'I screenshot to some of my friends saying they should do it,' he said. But by the time they tried to do it they had fixed it'.

Mr Allan, from Sandringham in Melbourne's southeast, scored a 37 in chemistry, 37 in English, 42 in specialist maths, 44 in physics and a perfect 50 in mathematics methods.

Each score is a ranking of how the student has performed in a particular subject in relation to other students across Australia.

The maximum for each subject is 50, with the mean study score set at 30. Only 2 per cent of students manage to return a score of above 45 for each subject.

'I was actually relieved (to get the results early) as I find waiting for results frustrating and it builds up a lot of anxiety and stress,' Mr Allan said.

'To get my results early took away that anxiety that other students will be feeling on Sunday night'.

Mr Allan said he believes he is the only student at his school and among his friends who got their results early in the VTAC text message glitch

Mr Allan said he has not let studying get in the way of his social life and has been pictured at a number of schools formals with female friends (pictured at his formal with a friend)

Mr Allan attended the prestigious Wesley College in Melbourne. He is pictured here at his Valedictory

While he was concerned the text message may have been a hoax, he said his worries lessened after he realised the scores were almost on par with what he had predicted.

'I wasn't sure whether to accept the results or not as it wasn't confirmed by VCAA and VTAC so I was freaking out a bit,' Mr Allan told Daily Mail Australia.

'But my results were basically exactly what I was predicting so I would've been quite surprised if they weren't accurate'.

Mr Allan said after he told Ms Mauritzen of the glitch, she took her time to decide whether she also wanted to get her results early, but they had fixed the issue by the time she applied.

Although the couple have only been dating for a few months, he said she was the first person he told of his 99.05 score and then his mother.

Mr Allan said he has not let studying get in the way of his social life and has been pictured at a number of schools formals with female friends.

Mr Allan told Daily Mail Australia his girlfriend of three-months, Tully Mauritzen (pictured), was the first person he told of his success

Mr Allan (pictured with his parents) said there are is a total of two other students he sees as competition in his running for school Dux

Mr Allan (pictured with his father) hopes his high score will allow him to get into a Science course at Melbourne University

He has also had two girlfriends before Ms Mauritzen during his VCE studies.

Mr Allan said there are is a total of two other students he sees as competition in his running for school Dux, but will have to wait until Monday to find out their results.

Although his score was in the one per cent of the country, Mr Allan said he was still slightly disappointed with his B+ in English, bringing his overall subject result to 37.

He rang his English teacher after the shock of receiving the results early had settled, who told him she hoped he would have returned a higher score.

'But I wasn't too bothered, I was expecting a 37,' Mr Allan said.

Mr Allan hopes his high score will allow him to get into a Science course at Melbourne University, where he would major in maths and eventually become a physicist.

On Wednesday night, hordes of students and parents took to social media on Wednesday night to complain their ATAR results had been sent via text message five days early.

The next morning, the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority confirmed both the ATAR and VCE result were accurate.

Mr Allan said after he told Ms Mauritzen (both pictured) of the glitch, she took her time to decide whether she also wanted to get her results early, but they had fixed the issue by the time she applied

Victorian students have received their final year 12 exam results almost a week early after a 'significant error' by VTAC (stock image)

Hordes of students and parents took to social media on Wednesday night to complain about the glitch including one mother who revealed her daughter was 'sobbing in her bedroom'

Many students were pleased after discovering their ATAR was higher than expected.

VTAC and the VCAA will contacting schools and each of the students affected to confirm the accuracy of the information and provide further support

'This has caused utter chaos in my home,' one mother wrote to Facebook. 'All of my daughter's friends have their ATAR and mine is sobbing in her bedroom'.

More than 2000 students received the text message on Wednesday night and the rankings had not been due to be released until 7am on Monday.

The Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) is a score between 99.95 and zero determined by a student's Year 12 exam results and shows their ranking against their peers in the rest of the country.

In Victoria, students receive their Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) after successfully completing secondary schooling. They are then sent university offers respective to both their choices and ATAR score through the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre (VTAC).