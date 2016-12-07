Kirstie Allsopp lost two stone on the James Corden diet

By Clemmie Moodie For The Daily Mail

Published: 20:48 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:12 EST, 7 December 2016

With her hourglass curves and glossy, flowing locks, she has long been known as the thinking man's crumpet.

But these days there is a lot less of Kirstie Allsopp to love, after the television presenter lost two stone thanks to a dramatic diet and exercise overhaul.

The 45-year-old property expert revealed she had dropped the weight after working with Amelia Freer, the nutritionist behind Sam Smith and James Corden's weight losses.

Left: Kirstie Allsopp before she shed two stone following a diet plan that helped James Corden lose weight. Right: The 45-year-old TV presenter dropped down from a size 16 to a size 12 after working with nutrionist Amelia Freer

With the aid of a psychotherapist, and following an extensive medical examination and hormonal analysis, Miss Allsopp has cut out all sugar, alcohol and processed foods from her diet, dropping down from a size 16 to 12.

Speaking on Chris Evans' Radio 2 show, she said: 'I put on 2 stone between 40 to 44/45.

'I blame this totally on my work because being on the road, on location, is very unhealthy.

'The crew eat like gannets [and] there's always food everywhere; there are crisps, bacon sarnies and Haribos. It's cold, so you eat because it's cold, and you eat late at night.

'You're in pubs and hotels, and it's just not healthy.

Left: James Corden, 38, before he lost five stone. Right: The funny man is now 15st and said about his previous weight: 'I didn't realise it wasn't OK to eat constantly all day'

Have you ever heard of a woman called Amelia Freer? She's amazing. I read her books, took her advice and went to see her. It's all about maintenance and it's totally easy to keep it up.'

The Location, Location, Location star's weight loss was evident during a recent appearance on breakfast television.

Miss Freer, who previously worked as Prince Charles' personal assistant before giving it up to qualify as a nutritionist, has helped numerous celebrities shape-up.

As well as helping James Corden lose five stone, she helped Boy George shed a dramatic amount of weight whilst Grammy-winner Sam Smith thanked her for transforming his life.

Alongside a copy of her book, Eat. Nourish. Glow., he gushed: 'Three weeks ago I met a woman who has completely changed my life.

The TV presenter blamed her weight gain on her busy lifestyle. She said: 'Being on the road, on location, is very unhealthy. There's always food everywhere; there are crisps, bacon sarnies and Haribos'

'Amelia Freer has helped me lose over a stone in two weeks and has completely transformed my relationship with food… It's not even about weight loss, it's about feeling happy in yourself.'

On her website, Miss Freer explains how she encourages her clients – she is now so over-subscribed, she cannot take on anyone new – to reassess their relationship with food, embracing a healthier attitude towards it.

Nutritionist Amelia Freer has helped Miss Allsopp, James Corden and Sam Smith all slim down

As well as cutting out processed foods and sugars, and helping clients with an exercise programme, everyone is given a 'comprehensive stool analysis, digestive function investigations and urinary organic acid analysis. Hormones are also monitored and any food intolerances or sensitivities analysed.

In September Miss Allsopp, whose new Channel 4 show Kirstie's Handmade Christmas kicked off last night [WEDS], came under fire for 'food shaming'.

She Tweeted about a man she witnessed tucking into what she regarded as an unsuitable breakfast, implying the world had 'gone mad' and unhealthy eaters were a drain on the NHS.

Her Tweet – 'Just saw a guy have a glass of coke, a cappuccino, a croissant and a ham & cheese sandwich for breakfast #OurNHSistoast #worldgonemad' – enraged hundreds of her followers who were quick to fire off their complaints.

Miss Allsopp, a Pilates and Zumba dance fan, has previously said of her weight: 'I've never been thin and my weight doesn't yo-yo massively.

'But I do find I have to work really hard to keep it from creeping up, because when I'm filming around the country I've got little control over what I'm eating. If I stay away from sugar, the weight stays off like it did when I was in my 30s, a size 14 on the bottom and 12 on the top.'