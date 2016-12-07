Missing Alaskan teenager David Grunwald was shot dead in remote woodlands

He is accused of torching Grunwald's car to get rid of evidence of his death

Erick Almandinger, 16, has been charged with his murder and kidnapping

His remains were found in a remote location near Palmer, Alaska last Friday

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:39 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:02 EST, 7 December 2016

The remains of 16-year-old David Grunwald were discovered in a remote location in Palmer, Alaska last Friday after he was reported missing almost a month ago

A missing Alaskan teenager was allegedly beaten, kidnapped and was forced to walk into remote woods where he was shot dead execution style.

The horrific details of 16-year-old David Grunwald's death were revealed after his remains were discovered in a remote location in Palmer, Alaska last Friday.

Erick Almandinger, also 16, has since been charged with his murder and kidnapping but he has denied pulling the trigger that killed him.

Grunwald was reported missing by his father on November 13 after he failed to return home. He had told his girlfriend he was going to see Almandinger after he dropped her at her house.

The teenager's car, a 1994 Ford Bronco, was found burnt out a day after he was reported missing - about 20 miles away from his home, according to court documents seen by KTVA.

Police said an acquaintance told authorities Almandinger had confessed to killing the 16-year-old and that he needed advice.

Almandinger allegedly told police Grunwald had come to his house to drink and smoke in a trailer behind his home.

Grunwald's car, a 1994 Ford Bronco, was found burnt out a day after he was reported missing - about 20 miles away from his home

The horrific details of 16-year-old David Grunwald's death were revealed after his remains were discovered in a remote location in Palmer, Alaska last Friday

He said another teenager, who has only been identified as D.J., was also there and claims he asked Almandinger to bring a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun to the trailer.

Almandinger told police D.J. bludgeoned Grunwald with the gun before they both put him in the back of his Bronco as he was drifting in and out of consciousness.

'Almandinger said he provided driving directions to D.J. towards the Butte,' the court documents said. 'Almandinger said that as they drove towards the Butte he knew they were going to kill (Grunwald).'

He said they forced Grunwald to walk into the woods where Almandinger claims D.J. shot him dead.

Almandinger admitted to torching the victim's vehicle to destroy evidence.

Almandinger admitted to torching the victim's vehicle to destroy evidence after he and an acquaintance allegedly drove Grunwald to a remote location to kill him

Police had interviewed Almandinger several times in the weeks after his friend's disappearance but he lied to authorities about details.

Authorities searched the trailer at the back of Almandinger's home on November 29 and investigators reported smelling bleach.

They allegedly found evidence of blood on the floor, walls and in the toilet.

D.J. told authorities where to find Grunwald's body last Friday, according to police.

Almandinger was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. He was arraigned as an adult on Saturday.