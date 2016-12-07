Home | News | Titan FC MMA fighter punches ring girl after losing
Titan FC MMA fighter punches ring girl after losing



  • Andrew Whitney was fighting Farkhad Sharipov in Titan Fighting Chamionship 
  • Was expecting the judges' decision to go his way after three rounds in the ring 
  • When Sharipov was named winner he hit out, catching ring girl on the chin 

By Chris Pleasance For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:01 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:07 EST, 7 December 2016

He is the MMA fighter who is known as 'The Beast' and Andrew Whitney certainly lived up to that name after this bout.

Whitney was filmed punching a ring girl in the face after judges ruled he lost his fight against Farkhad Sharipov at Titan Fight Championship 42 last week.

The professional brawler was on a four-fight winning streak and clearly expected that run to continue on Friday night.

This is the moment Andrew 'The Beast' Whitney lashed out after losing his Titan Fighting Championship bout to Farkhad Sharipov, accidentally hitting a ring girl This is the moment Andrew 'The Beast' Whitney lashed out after losing his Titan Fighting Championship bout to Farkhad Sharipov, accidentally hitting a ring girl

This is the moment Andrew 'The Beast' Whitney lashed out after losing his Titan Fighting Championship bout to Farkhad Sharipov, accidentally hitting a ring girl

In footage from the night Whitney can be seen standing beside the referee with one arm raised in the air to signal victory as the judges' scorecards are read out.

Television cameras focused in on the fighter, clearly also believing he had done enough to win the contest.

But in the end the fight was given to Sharipov 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 - prompting Whitney to lash out.

In blind frustration he can be seen turning around while throwing his right arm out, fist closed, punching at the air.

Unfortunately a ring girl happened to be standing just over his left shoulder, and catches the blow right on the jaw.

Cameras quickly cut over to Sharipov as he celebrates, so it is not known what happened to the woman.

Whitney can be seen landing a blow right on the woman's jaw, though she appears to stay standing as he moves to catch her Whitney can be seen landing a blow right on the woman's jaw, though she appears to stay standing as he moves to catch her

Whitney can be seen landing a blow right on the woman's jaw, though she appears to stay standing as he moves to catch her

Whitney (pictured far left and second right) was on a four-fight winning streak and clearly expected that run to continue on Friday night

It does not appear from the footage that she was knocked out and it also seems as if Whitney goes to catch her, realising his error.

Jeff Aronson, CEO of Titan FC, told Daily Mail Australia: 'In the immediate aftermath of loosing a very close title fight at Titan FC 42 Andrew Whitney threw a punch out of frustration which unintentionally hit one of our ring card girls. 

'Our ring card girl was attended to by the ringside doctor and officials. She indicated she was fine and was more surprised by the punch than injured. 

'Titan FC is broadcast around the world and we expect our athletes to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times. 

'We have spoken with Andrew Whitney and his management and are taking appropriate actions to make sure this unforeseen incident is not repeated. 

Whitney (second right) now has a professional record of 14 wins and five losses, three of those coming from judges' decisions Whitney (second right) now has a professional record of 14 wins and five losses, three of those coming from judges' decisions

Whitney (second right) now has a professional record of 14 wins and five losses, three of those coming from judges' decisions


