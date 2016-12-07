NSW Fair Trading ban 47 children's toys before Christmas

A trusty little steam train is a danger to children.
Thomas the Tank Engine is a prominent character on a Fair Trading list of 47 banned toys, appearing three times.
However, the Minions are even more hazardous, making the cut five times, with a rifle from the Despicable Me 2 animation deemed a safety threat.
Thomas the Tank Engine has plenty of friends on NSW Fair Trading's list of banned toys. (Light train model sold at Fairfield in Sydney's southwest pictured)
The Minions from the Despicable Me 3D animation series make the banned list five times. (Dave model sold at Flemington in Sydney's west pictured)
Pikachu from the Pokemon series makes the danger list twice. (Go Car sold at Fairfield in NSW pictured)
The little yellow characters outdo another yellow creature, Pikachu from the Pokemon series, who appears twice.
Winnie the Pooh, Spongebob Squarepants and Angry Birds are also in the New South Wales government's sights ahead of the busy Christmas season.
The popular kids' characters share a place with a soft bullet gun, an air blaster and even an inflatable swimming vest.
Toys with small parts that are a choking hazard to children under three were the most common offenders.
This Winnie the Pooh light up musical toy was sold at Lakemba, in Sydney's southwest
These light-up spikey squeaky balls were sold at a Penrith store, in Sydney's far west
NSW inspectors visited 746 businesses and analysed 10,727 products in October before banning 47 toys, making a 43 per cent drop from last year.
Consumer group Choice tested the products in a laboratory as part of the annual state government blitz.
A NSW Fair Trading spokeswoman Amy Cook said the test results would form the basis of upcoming prosecutions.
She declined to say if the products were fake or whether they had been sold in smaller discount stores.
The Intex Pool Swim Vest was on the danger list and was sold at Campbell in southwest Sydney
This pink mini piano was bought from a store at Fairfield, in Sydney's southwest
'NSW Fair Trading advises customers to be wary of stores that pop up around this time of year and to only purchase toys from reputable retailers,' she told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday.
The state's Minister for Better Regulation Victor Dominello said the adorable looking toys were unsafe.
'It is our job to keep the shelves safe – we make no apologies for that,' he said.
The Minions were following each other on to the list, with this Despicable Me rifle banned
The Raytheon Phantom Soft Bullet Gun, sold at Roselands in Sydney's southwest, was banned
The minister drove a stream roller over the banned toys for the media in Sydney on Wednesday.
The items found to be unsafe by Choice are announced before Christmas each year, before retailers are prosecuted for breaching consumer safety standards.
Individuals who sell dangerous toys face a maximum fine of $220,000 while companies face fines of $1.1 million.
Successful prosecutions are expected to be announced early next year.
