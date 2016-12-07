Home | News | NSW Fair Trading ban 47 children's toys before Christmas
NSW Fair Trading ban 47 children's toys before Christmas



  • 07/12/2016 21:16:00
  • The New South Wales government's Fair Trading agency is banning 47 toys
  • Thomas the Tank Engine toys make this list three times, including Light-up Train
  • Minions outdo the little engine that could, appearing five times on danger list
  • Winnie the Pooh, Pikachu, Spongebob Squarepants, Angry Birds also banned

By Stephen Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:04 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:16 EST, 7 December 2016

A trusty little steam train is a danger to children.

Thomas the Tank Engine is a prominent character on a Fair Trading list of 47 banned toys, appearing three times.

However, the Minions are even more hazardous, making the cut five times, with a rifle from the Despicable Me 2 animation deemed a safety threat.

Thomas the Tank Engine has plenty of friends on NSW Fair Trading's list of banned toys. (Light train model sold at Fairfield in Sydney's southwest pictured) Thomas the Tank Engine has plenty of friends on NSW Fair Trading's list of banned toys. (Light train model sold at Fairfield in Sydney's southwest pictured)

The Minions from the Despicable Me 3D animation series make the banned list five times. (Dave model sold at Flemington in Sydney's west pictured) The Minions from the Despicable Me 3D animation series make the banned list five times. (Dave model sold at Flemington in Sydney's west pictured)

Pikachu from the Pokemon series makes the danger list twice. (Go Car sold at Fairfield in NSW pictured) Pikachu from the Pokemon series makes the danger list twice. (Go Car sold at Fairfield in NSW pictured)

The little yellow characters outdo another yellow creature, Pikachu from the Pokemon series, who appears twice.

Winnie the Pooh, Spongebob Squarepants and Angry Birds are also in the New South Wales government's sights ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The popular kids' characters share a place with a soft bullet gun, an air blaster and even an inflatable swimming vest.

Toys with small parts that are a choking hazard to children under three were the most common offenders.

This Winnie the Pooh light up musical toy was sold at Lakemba, in Sydney's southwest This Winnie the Pooh light up musical toy was sold at Lakemba, in Sydney's southwest

These light-up spikey squeaky balls were sold at a Penrith store, in Sydney's far west These light-up spikey squeaky balls were sold at a Penrith store, in Sydney's far west

NSW inspectors visited 746 businesses and analysed 10,727 products in October before banning 47 toys, making a 43 per cent drop from last year.

Consumer group Choice tested the products in a laboratory as part of the annual state government blitz.

A NSW Fair Trading spokeswoman Amy Cook said the test results would form the basis of upcoming prosecutions.

She declined to say if the products were fake or whether they had been sold in smaller discount stores.

The Intex Pool Swim Vest was on the danger list and was sold at Campbell in southwest Sydney The Intex Pool Swim Vest was on the danger list and was sold at Campbell in southwest Sydney

This pink mini piano was bought from a store at Fairfield, in Sydney's southwest This pink mini piano was bought from a store at Fairfield, in Sydney's southwest

'NSW Fair Trading advises customers to be wary of stores that pop up around this time of year and to only purchase toys from reputable retailers,' she told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday.

The state's Minister for Better Regulation Victor Dominello said the adorable looking toys were unsafe.

'It is our job to keep the shelves safe – we make no apologies for that,' he said.

The Minions were following each other on to the list, with this Despicable Me rifle banned  The Minions were following each other on to the list, with this Despicable Me rifle banned 

The Raytheon Phantom Soft Bullet Gun, sold at Roselands in Sydney's southwest, was banned The Raytheon Phantom Soft Bullet Gun, sold at Roselands in Sydney's southwest, was banned

The minister drove a stream roller over the banned toys for the media in Sydney on Wednesday.

The items found to be unsafe by Choice are announced before Christmas each year, before retailers are prosecuted for breaching consumer safety standards.

Individuals who sell dangerous toys face a maximum fine of $220,000 while companies face fines of $1.1 million.

Successful prosecutions are expected to be announced early next year. 

NSW FAIR TRADING'S BANNED TOYS LIST

 

1. Shark Raid Car

2. Thomas Light Train

3. Paw Patrol Cartoon Truck

4. Winnie the Pooh Light Up Musical

5. Thomas and Friends Take Along

6. Air H20 X-2 Air Blaster 

7.  Squadra Atineendio Fire Truck

8.  Light up spikey squeaky balls

9.  Pink and yellow mini piano

10. Light up spikey squeaky footballs

11.  Push back mouse

12.  Light up spikey squeaky ball

13.  Squishy tiger with pop out eyes

14.  Raytheon Phantom Soft Bullet Gun

15.  Future Star Loveable Duck

16.  Angry Bird Egg Laying Bird

17.  Pokemon Go Car

18.  Pink octopus musical toy

19.  Despicable Me 2 Light up toy

20. PAW Patrol Fire Truck

21. Funny Toys Super Plane

22. Minion Toy Car

23. Pokemon Go Car

24. Yellow transformer car

 

 

25. Bag of yellow ducks and chickens

26. Play Together Air Bus

27. Sponge Bob Square Pants Car

28. Frozen Cartoon Electric Piano

29. Large rattles (pack of 2)

30. Pink Super Shark (pull string)

31. Plastic aeroplanes (pull string)

32. Minion Dave

33. Century New Truck

34. Thomas Flash Electric

35. Despicable Me Bump & Go car

36. Light up toy dog

37. Battery operated green frog with yellow spots

38. Red fire truck

39. Green army truck

40. Raytheon Phantom Soft Bullet Gun

41. Power Shoot

42.Despicable Me 2 Rifle

43. Intex Pool Swim Vest

44. 24 inch swim ring

45. Inflatable frog balloon with flashing eyes

46.  Bow and arrow kit

47. Light up train

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News

Latest Nigeria News