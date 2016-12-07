Bankstown man's million-dollar house accidentally demolished

'I said are you sure it is my place - not the place next door?' Mr Ballas told Daily Mail Australia

Steve Ballas' friend called him and asked him why he was demolishing his Bankstown home

Wrecking crew thought they were bulldozing 200 Marion St - but it was actually 198 that was destroyed

Workers were confused because the numbers on the letterbox were different to those on the titles

A Sydney demolition company bulldozed the wrong house in what has been described as 'an honest mistake'

By Belinda Cleary and Peter Devlin For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:10 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:19 EST, 7 December 2016

Gun shop owner Steve Ballas (pictured) was at work this week when a friend called asking why he was bulldozing his home in Bankstown, in Sydney's south-west

A Sydney man whose home was demolished in a shocking case of mistaken identity has described the moment he realised his property had been destroyed.

Steve Ballas, from Bankstown in Sydney's west, was at work this week when he received a phone call from a friend asking why he was knocking his house down.

'My friend drove past and saw them demolishing the house,' Mr Ballas told Daily Mail Australia.

'He called me and asked me about the demolition work.

'I said are you sure it is my place - not the place next door.'

His friend was adamant.

'I believed him because he is not the kind of person to make these things up so I went to the house.'

Mr Ballas said he didn't know what to do so.

So he called police and the council before speaking to the men hard at work tearing down his house.

After police arrived, he spoke to the demolition company's boss who said he had been 'hired by Steve to demolish 200 Marion Street'.

'I told him I am Steve, the owner and I didn't give anyone permission to knock down my house.'

Scroll down for video

Totally annihilated: Here stand the ruins of 200 Marion St, Bankstown - which was accidentally demolished by a wrecking crew in a catastrophic case of mistaken identity

All that was left standing of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home was its back wall and two corners - with the remains left strewn across the ground

Daniel's Demolition workers tore down Mr Ballas property (left), which he believed was number 200. But the property he owns is actually number 198, while his neighbour owns number 200, rather than 202 as thought

Prior to its destruction, Mr Ballas said he was doing up the quaint suburban home. He was planning to put it up for rent in the new year and had ripped out the carpet

The home's destruction was said to be an 'honest mistake' - with workers confused by the street numbers, which did not reflect the titles

A lone bystander is seen here inspecting the ruins of the property - wooden planks piled up and roof tiles scattered across the ground

The owner of the demolition company responsible was said to be 'upset and embarrassed' by the catastrophic incident

The council cleared up some of the confusion.

The numbers in the street do not reflect the titles - Mr Ballas' home is actually 198 Marion Street - but the letter box is marked with the number 200.

The property which was supposed to be knocked down was marked 202.

Mr Ballas said the home and land have been in his family for more than 55 years.

He purchased what he thought was number 200 over 15 years ago.

The family had previously owned a few properties in a row along the same strip - including the home which was supposed to be demolished.

But the estate was broken up years ago.

Mr Marion said the manager of the construction company was 'upset and embarrassed' following the incident.

'When he came to the site he didn't look happy.

'The workers didn't say anything - but from what I could see it was an honest mistake.'

The businessman said he had been doing he property up and planned to rent it out in the new year.

'It was supposed to be painted this week.

'I had ripped up the carpet and done the floors.'

'I didn't give anyone permission to knock down my house': Mr Ballas rushed to the property - only to discover the home he had owned for 15 years completely destroyed

Until this week, Mr Ballas believed he owned 200 Marion Street. But in actual fact, his property was 198 Marion Street. And the wrong property was subsequently destroyed

The property that was meant to be knocked down (above) was numbered 202. The neighbour appears to have put up a new number

The neighbouring property will also likely be knocked down in the near future - as planned

Going to need a few bins to clean that up: The scene at the property on Thursday

All that stands of the home now is a single back wall. A haunting reminder of the critical mistake which led to the investment property being destroyed.

Decorative window bars sit untouched on a side section of the house - but the pretty metal frames couldn't protect the home from the wrecking ball.

A neighbour told Daily Mail Australia he watched as the home was flattened.

'No one lives in the house which is lucky,' he said.

'From what I saw the guy from the demolition company was pretty upset.'

Mr Ballas, however appears almost indifferent to his stroke of bad luck and said he had a solicitor to help him navigate the unknown waters ahead.

'I survived cancer,' he said when he was asked if the loss of the home was devastating to him.

'Not much devastates me.'

Police confirmed they are not investigating the incident.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Daniel's Demolitions for comment.