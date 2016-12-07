Michelle Obama shows off new blunt cut while helping at Toys for Tots 

Obama was joined by Disney Channel stars Sofia Carson and Cameron Boyce

First Lady appeared at a military base in Washington, DC to hand out gifts

First Lady Michelle Obama was in the giving spirit on Wednesday.

The stylish Mrs. Obama appeared at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, where she helped hand out gifts donated by White House staff to military families.

Mrs. Obama arrived looking very relaxed in a blunt cut gray sweater.

The first lady was carrying a red gift sack full of presents to hand out to the children of Marine Corps reservists.

She was joined at the event by stars from Disney Channel shows Descendants 2, Sofia Carson and Cameron Boyce as well as Bizaardvark stars Madison Hu and Olivia Rodrigo.

Alex Aiono and Doc McStuffins of Radio Disney also made an appearance.

The event was made possible by the Joining Forces initiative, a nationwide project launched by Obama and Dr. Jill Biden in 2011.

Joining Forces is aimed at enlisting both the public and private sectors in 'rallying around service members, veterans, and their families and support them through wellness, education, and employment opportunities.'