Vietnamese mother has gun pulled on her as she demands her son's wages from his boss

By Chris Pleasance For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:19 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:20 EST, 7 December 2016

Terrifying footage has emerged of the moment a mother in Vietnam had a loaded gun pointed at her head while confronting her son's boss over unpaid wages.

The woman can be seen shouting at the man, believed to be the boss of a security company, even as he pulls a handgun from his pocket and cocks it.

She barely flinches as he waves the weapon around, and only becomes more confrontational after he fires it above her head.

This is the moment a mother in Vietnam had a gun pointed at her head while confronting her son's boss about a month of unpaid wages, according to local reports

Shouting in Vietnamese she starts pointing at the top of her head, inviting him to kill her while her son sits inches away on the back of a moped.

It is thought the video was filmed in the Tan Binh District of Ho Chi Minh City, in the south of the country.

The man is believed to work for an international security firm that employs the woman's son, according to local reports.

It is thought the employer had not paid her son for his last month of work, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The terrifying footage shows the employer pull a handgun from his pocket, cock it, and then fire it next to the woman's head as her son sits inches away

Despite her efforts though, it appears from the video that the dispute is far from resolved.

The video ends after the pair have been shouting at one-another for a few minutes, with the employer eventually walking away.

It is not known what happened after the recording stopped, including how the dispute was resolved.

While shotguns are allowed to be owned in Vietnam under strict laws, the ownership of handguns and rifles by civilians is prohibited.

It is possible the man had a licence to possess a handgun through his security company, but using it to threaten a civilian and firing it in public are both illegal.