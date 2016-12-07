Pamela Anderson visits Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

He has since struck up an unlikely friendship with mother-of-two Pamela

Published: 15:00 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 19:31 EST, 7 December 2016

Pamela Anderson was pictured this evening visiting Julian Assange for the fourth time in three months.

The Baywatch star, 49, walked along Kensington, London, with her jacket over her shoulders as she carried bags from upmarket Whole Foods.

The former Playboy model was delivering the Wikileaks founder his dinner at the Ecuadorian Embassy.

Mr Assange has been hiding at the building in London under political asylum since 2012 to avoid a rape investigation in Sweden.

He has struck up an unlikely friendship with Pamela and even complained when she kept bringing him 'vegan foods'.

Last month, the mother-of-two's arms were kept full, as she juggled a straw bag, coffee shop carrier bag and a tray laden with treats like fruit salad and vegetarian burgers.

But Mr Assange described the vegan treats as 'torture'.

Pamela set up The Pamela Anderson Foundation at the start of 2014 with the goal of using her celebrity to help environmental causes and to protect vulnerable people and animals.

Since then she has raised awareness for organisations such as PETA and Mercy For Animals, and joined initiatives that seek to protect the Arctic, halt deforestation and speak out against the force feeding of ducks and geese, a practice used in the production of foie gras.

In August 2014 fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood introduced Pamela to Julian.

Speaking to The Mail On Sunday shortly after the meeting, the fashion designer explained the meeting of minds.

'I was supposed to take Pamela to see Julian in the embassy but she got the date wrong, so she went on her own the day after me. She told me afterwards that they got on very well.

'Julian was just brilliant... Pamela's trying to help people with her new trust and he gave her some ideas on how to do that.'

It comes as bizarre rumors spread that Mr Assange may have died after a visit from Pamela in October.

The blonde bombshell walked into the Ecuadorian embassy in London clutching bags from Pret A Manger.

She said afterwards she was worried for his health and when a series of mysterious tweets were sent by WikiLeaks on Sunday his fans feared that he had perished after eating her food.

Assange, 45, who has been hiding in the London embassy since 2012 to avoid sex crime allegations in Sweden, is alive and well according to the embassy and now appears to be the victim of a cyber attack.

At 6.30am this morning WikiLeaks tweeted: 'Julian Assange's internet link has been intentionally severed by a state party', with conspiracy theorists claiming that it is linked to John Kerry's visit to London to meet Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

WikiLeaks say they 'have activated the appropriate contingency plans' as they try to restore his internet link.

In her hands were two bags from Pret, a popular sandwich shop chain based in the UK. Anderson, an advocate for animals' rights, later said that she brought Assange 'a nice vegan lunch'.

'He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food,' she then joked.

The former Playboy model said the WikiLeaks founder was doing 'really well' but expressed concern for him and his family.

The Australian has been living in the embassy for over four years and has been granted political asylum by Ecuador.

He is due to be questioned over a sex allegation in Sweden - which he denies. Mr Assange believes that if he goes to Sweden he will be extradited to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

The ex-Baywatch star told the Press Association: 'I really believe in him and think he's a good person, and I'm concerned about his health, his family, and I just hope that by some miracle he's set free.'