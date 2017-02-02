Naked Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez pose for W magazine
The ladies have gotten together to talk bodies, age and longevity.
Taraji P Henson, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain, Kate Moss and Donatella Versace have graced the March cover of W magazine for the Powerful Women issue. All five of them were photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, and gave their input on how to stay on top in male-dominated professions.
And while all of the sirens looked glam in their portraits, one of them went the extra mile by going completely naked.
Not hiding anything: Kate Moss went completely naked for the March issue of W magazine
All in black: Also on the cover are Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P Henson, Jessica Chastain and Donatella Versace
Moss, 43, looked flawless in her image where she had a gold coat falling away from her.
The superstar got her start as a Calvin Klein model when only a teenager. And she shared with W that her body confidence was low at that point.
'My mum said, "I don’t think you’re that photogenic!"' she shared. 'From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don’t like my body at all. I just had to get comfortable with being naked.'
On top: Jennifer Lopez is one of the ladies who have graced the March 2017 cover of W magazine
Lopez, 47, talked about her body as well.
'I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s,' said the Shades Of Blue actress who will star in World of Dance and Bye Bye Birdie later this year.
'Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way—I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age.'
The beauty, who was recently seen with ex Casper Smart in LA, said she also likes her flaws.
Red alert: Chastain looked incredible in a black lace dress
'And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have,' the siren added.
The American Idol vet also addressed why she takes on so many projects: 'I think living and pushing outside your comfort zone is the only way to be happy, ultimately.
'In the middle of it, risk is uncomfortable. But to me, there’s something super exciting about that. It’s probably the way I’m wired. Most people don’t like it, but I’m like, "Yeah! Let’s do more, let’s take more, let’s see more…" Then I’m in it and, like, "Wow, this is a lot."'
Empire actress Taraji addressed her success in her forties.
'It’s supposed to be over for me at 46, but here I am. I’m a late bloomer, and I’m okay with that. Know why? Late bloomers last looong,' she said.
Donatella, whose company Versace has been thriving for decades, talked the power of fashion.
Smoking hot: Empire actress Taraji addressed her success in her forties
'I only truly understood it recently, in the last five or six years.
'Before that I felt I had to produce the "right" kind of Versace collection.
'But now I am designing for a woman who works, who has children—or maybe she doesn’t work, but she definitely has power.
'The power to keep on going forward. I have to succeed in showing women that we can do more, that we are stronger than men.'
Still going strong: Versace, 61, looked toned and tanned for her portrait
