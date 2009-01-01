Florida mom arrested after she allegedly engaged in sex with five minors at a party inside her home
A Florida woman is facing charges after she was accused of providing alcohol and engaging in sex acts with five teenagers at a party hosted by her son back in December.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office first learned of the events when tipped off by a caller who said that Jaimie Ayer, 40, was inappropriately involved with two juveniles — ages 16 and 17 at the party.
After further investigation, police accounted for three more victims last week.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Ayer told one of the teens that she needed help showering before she suggested sex to the minor.
Police said Ayer was heavily intoxicated when they arrested her on Jan. 18 at her home.
She is currently being held at the Manatee County jail on bond of $7,500 for seven felony counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity.
It’s unknown whether Ayer has hired an attorney to represent her.
