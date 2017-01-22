Amber Hilberling appears in documentary on female killers

A woman who killed herself in prison after pushing her husband out of a 25th floor window can be heard protesting her innocence from beyond the grave in a chilling new documentary.

Mother-of-one Amber Hilberling, 25, from Oklahoma, features in an episode the documentary Women Who Kill, which reveals the shocking stories of female prisoners who were driven to murder.

Amber, whose husband Josh died when she pushed him out of their apartment window 25 floors up following a violent row, maintains that she was acting in self defense on the show, which was filmed before she took her own life last October.

Amber Hilberling, 25, appears in Channel 4's Women Who Kill filmed before her death in October 2016

Amber, whose husband Josh (pictured together left) died when she pushed him out of their apartment window 25 floors up following a violent row, maintains that she was acting in self defense on the show

The 5ft 5-tall prisoner describes the moments leading up to 6ft 6-tall US Air Force Veteran Josh's death, and how the pair argued and he attacked her, before she retaliated by pushing him.

The documentary, which features on Channel 4 in the UK, looks back at then 19-year-old Amber's trial, and includes chilling original CCTV footage of her admitting to her grandmother that she had pushed her husband out of the window.

Amber's mother Rhonda also features, and says the media painted her daughter 'as an aggressor', while Josh's military record - and the fact he was kicked out for manufacturing drugs - was ignored.

Long way down: Mr Hilberling fell from the 25th floor of the tower and landed on a parking garage below

This screenshot from a video shot in 2011 shows the busted window in the Hilberlings' apartment after Joshua's fatal fall

In what would turn out to be her last televised words, Amber says that while her marriage was fiery, she believes that they could have had a happy ending.

Amber's family believe she was painted to be the 'aggressor' during her trial, after which she was convicted of second degree murder and given a 25-year sentence

'I've never tried to make it sound like he is the big bad wolf and I'm little Red Riding Hood that is running for her life, it wasn't like that,' she says.

'We were both young and we were both selfish in our emotions because we were young, and I think if it had happened later on in life when we were both a little bit more grown up, I think it would have been happily ever after.'

Amber, who married Josh when she was 18, was seven months pregnant when she was sentenced and her mother Rhonda now cares for her son Levi, five.

He appears in the program and regularly visited Amber along with her mother, before she killed herself in her cell at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, in Oklahoma.

One third of the world's female prison population is in America, with 5,000 of them serving time for murder.

The documentary looks at what pushes ordinary women to commit an act of violence.

Katherine Casey, author and journalist says: 'Women almost never kill a stranger, in 99.9 per cent of the time the woman has a relationship with the victim.'

THE CASE OF THE 'STILETTO KILLER' Ana Trujillo was given a life sentence Also featured in the first episode is Ana Trujillo, who met Stefan Andersson, 59, in 2012. She moved in with him within weeks, as she explains: 'He completely fell in love with me. He had a shoe fetish, he liked me wearing heels.' In 2013, they had an argument in the back of a taxi which she tearfully reported to the police as an assault. Police then arrived at their home to discover Ana covered in blood after killing Stefan with a blue high heel, hitting him in the head 25 times She was dubbed the 'stiletto killer' and after a two week trial in 2014, the jury returned a verdict of second degree murder. Crime scene evidence helped to convict her after experts proved that blood spatter patterns meant her version of events was very different to what the evidence showed. They explained how the blood soiling her jeans supported the theory that she had been straddling Andersson rather than underneath him trying to fight for her life. She now resides in Mountain View Prison in Texas after receiving a life sentence, and she isn't due for parole for another 30 years. She is resolute as she insists: 'I did not murder him, I loved him. I would never hurt him despite what it says. They just want to discredit me and make me the person I am not.'

