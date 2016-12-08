Brisbane father pleads guilty to the manslaughter of his three-year-old daughter

But he said his client denies causing the injuries that led to Kyhesha-Lee's death

Williamson's lawyer said he concedes he should have got medical attention

Matthew Lee Williamson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his daughter

A man charged with killing his three-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

But lawyers for Matthew Lee Williamson said he accepted only that he did not get medical help for his toddler, Kyhesha-Lee Joughin, not that he caused the injuries that killed her.

Matthew Lee Williamson admitted on Thursday to killing his toddler, Kyhesha-Lee Joughin (pictured), in March 2013

The Brisbane Magistrates court last year heard Kyhesha (pictured) suffered deliberate and protracted physical and sexual assault in the week leading up to her death from an infected internal injury

'At this stage it's just a plea of guilty to the offence of manslaughter,' Peter Shields, Williamson's lawyer, told reporters outside Brisbane Supreme Court.

'It's a matter for her honour to consider at a contested sentence whether it's on the basis he failed to provide the necessaries of life in obtaining medical treatment or whether he caused the injuries.'

The Brisbane Magistrates court last year heard Kyhesha suffered deliberate and protracted physical and sexual assault in the week leading up to her death on March 13, 2013, from an infected internal injury.

She suffered a stomach injury consistent with a blow from a fist or foot, or an adult falling on her.

Williamson's supporters are pictured leaving the Brisbane Supreme Court in a group after the trial on Thursday

She also had bruising on her face, lacerations on her ear as if she had been pulled, an injury to her temple and cuts to her lip from possible blows.

During the hearing, Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller QC said a rope was tied to Kyhesha-Lee's bedroom door to keep her trapped inside and so she was forced to go to the toilet where she slept, The Courier-Mail reported.

Mr Fuller said there was also evidence Kyhesha-Lee had been sexually abused.

During Williamson's sentence, Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller QC said a rope was tied to Kyhesha-Lee's bedroom door to keep her trapped inside and so she was forced to go to the toilet where she slept

'Every movement, including breathing and vomiting, would have caused severe pain,' he said.

'She would have survived had she received treatment.'

Justice Roslyn Atkinson remanded Williamson in custody for sentencing on February 23.

Mr Shields said it would be a contested sentence hearing which he expected to last about three days.

In March another man who lived at the house, Christopher Arthur Neville Kent, 47, was given a two-year suspended jail sentence after serving 19 months behind bars, having pleading guilty to Kyhesha's manslaughter.