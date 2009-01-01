Home | Latest Additions | Former Texas high school teacher pleads guilty to having sex with two students

A disgraced high school teacher in Texas is not expected to serve hard time for having sex with two 17-year-old students, prosecutors announced Friday.

Haeli Noelle Wey, 28, was teaching math at Westlake High School in Austin when she was busted in October 2015 of having had months-long relationships with two boys, according to officials.

Wey pleaded guilty to two counts of having an improper relationship with a student on Friday, according to KEYE. Prosecutors recommended a 10 year deferred adjudication probation sentence for the ex-teacher, which would mean she wouldn’t have to spend time behind bars or register as a sex offender.

The legal age of consent in Texas is 17, but state law prohibits teachers from having sex with students.

One of Wey’s victims told cops he first met her at a recreational student event in June 2015. Later that summer, Wey traveled with the victim’s family to Africa.

“The victim said while in Africa his relationship with Ms. Wey became more personal and on a deeper level,” a detective wrote in an affidavit. “The victim stated while in Africa their relationship became physical.”

The relationship endured for several months and the victim testified he and Wey had sex at least 10 times. But the victim cut ties with Wey after he found out she had moved on to a second boy.

The second victim told cops Wey invited him for a hike at the Commons Ford Park, where she told the boy she knew of “some secluded hiking trails,” according to court documents.

At some point during the stroll, Wey “took out a hammock and start kissing the boy, documents read.

“Your Affiant then asked the victim if he was expected to have sex with Ms. Wey while on this hike,” court papers say. “The victim stated ‘yeah.’ When asked why, he stated, ‘a teacher just doesn’t hang out with a student to hang out.’”

Wey, who had taught math at the school for two years, was busted when the first victim told his father about what had happened.

The high school fired Wey immediately upon being notified.

“Inappropriate communication and relationships involving teachers and students is unacceptable and, as in this case, against the law,” school superintendent Tom Leonard wrote in a letter to parents at the time. “We trust that the justice system, with our continued cooperation, will reinforce this message.”

Wey will be sentenced in March.