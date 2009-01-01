Home | Latest Additions | Trump mocks Schwarzenegger, Apprentice ratings at prayer breakfast

President Trump used his address at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday to bash his successor on “The Apprentice” and to ask the gathering to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger because of the “ratings disaster.”

“The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster,” Trump said. “And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings.”

Trump, who was introduced at the breakfast by the show’s creator, Mark Burnett, said the show had been a “tremendous success” but then he ran for president.

He said the show then hired a “big, big movie star” to replace him, adding, “We know how that turned out.”

It wasn’t the first time Trump went after Schwarzenegger.

Last month, Trump tweeted: “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.”