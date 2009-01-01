Trump mocks Schwarzenegger, Apprentice ratings at prayer breakfast
President Trump used his address at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday to bash his successor on “The Apprentice” and to ask the gathering to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger because of the “ratings disaster.”
“The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster,” Trump said. “And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings.”
Trump, who was introduced at the breakfast by the show’s creator, Mark Burnett, said the show had been a “tremendous success” but then he ran for president.
He said the show then hired a “big, big movie star” to replace him, adding, “We know how that turned out.”
It wasn’t the first time Trump went after Schwarzenegger.
Last month, Trump tweeted: “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.”
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- National teams to show EU flag alongside state motif?
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoy date night
- Uber boss quits Trump policy board day before WH summit
- Four million patients are left without an out of hours GP
- Trump, Turnbull call just a snafu says Kevin Rudd
- Donald Trump confirms 'tough' call with Malcolm Turnbull
- Supermarkets ration vegetables due to Mediterranean storms
- Psychologist arrested for 'killing attorney wife in 2015'
- Quade Cooper weighs with Jack McInnes ahead of his fight
- School accused of cover-up over QC linked to death of boy
- Health tourism is costing the NHS BILLIONS
- Troops demand disgraced 'tank chaser' lawyer faces courts
- Thought-provoking advert for Danish TV channel goes viral
- Honda's Super Bowl ad brings celeb yearbook photos to life
- Trump pledges to end political limits on churches
- Morpeth council cuts down trees honouring Queen Mother
- Atlanta police department apologizes for Beyonce tweet
- Democrats in a vise over Trump's Supreme Court pick
- Jared cozies up Queen Rania at National Prayer Breakfast
- Christopher Pyne reacts to Karl Stefanovic on Today show
- Sarah Silverman calls for a military coup
- Mother shares shocking pictures of her battered son
- Father, 32, cut the brakes on his ex-partner's Peugeot 307
- 2 teens face murder charge in fatal Craigslist robbery
- Footage of moments before Marine A shot Taliban insurgent
- Florida woman awakened by iPhone 6 plus shooting flames
- Fake news did NOT sway the election, study shows
- Shoppers seeking to emulate Ivanka and Melania
- Max the dog ready for Storm Doris in the Lake District
- Montana firefighters free puppy with head stuck in wheel
- Neil Gorsuch: called left whining children, mocked Biden
- Mexico wall will be finished in just TWO YEARS
- Trump eases sanctions on Russian intelligence agency
- Denmark bans women-only swimming lessons
- London car thief admits killing child actor and his aunt
- Police probe claim Ukip's Paul Nuttall broke electoral law
- The diary of a British jihadi bride in Syria under ISIS
- Frightening wave of suicides at Columbia University
- Joshlyn Guy accused of trying to drown her three children
- Birds Eye sell 10 Fish Fingers for the same price of 12