Dawnn Ward and Taylor Carroll were stabbed to death before their bodies were dumped in North Carolina well
- Hampshire beach huts under threat as crack appears in the cliffs above
- Students warn divide growing on campus since Trump win
- Obama says I 'absolutely' suffered racism in office
- 'Alexander' hoped balloon note to dead father would reach him by Christmas
- The chilling video which shows how San Bernardino terrorist prepared to murder his colleagues at close range
- Venezuela's economic collapse sees fishermen turn to piracy and slaughter one another
- Teen at Utah rehab center 'kills youth worker who tried to stop him running away'
- How Sherwood Forest has changed! Construction begins on the set of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Robin Hood remake… in Croatia
- Gayle King signs $16.5m deal to stay on at CBS This Morning for three years
- Drunk Hampshire teen was mown down and killed by motorhome on busy dual carriageway
- Canadian Mountie with history of mental health problems hanged himself in Manchester
- KATIE HOPKINS on the Santa fat shaming incident of a young boy
- Video shows Met policeman repeatedly punching suspect on the ground
- US soldier reunited with her missing dog after several weeks
- Lawyers for Charleston church shooter Dylan Roof ask for a mistrial
- Rolling Stones' Sir Mick Jagger becomes father again at age 73
- Wheelchair-bound clubber is barred from the dance floor by bouncers
- Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's show has been renewed for a second season
- Paris forced to close attractions including the Eiffel Tower after rat problem
- Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off of Solomon islands, with tsunami expected in less than three hours
- Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital
- Russian missile test goes wrong when rocket destroys launcher
- Elf off! Two professional elves who spent £100 turning their houses into festive grottos receive anonymous poison pen letter from a neighbour - branding them 'tacky' and 'common'
- Boxer who said he was 'the hardest man in Brecon' is jailed for life for murder
- Prince Andrew asks Queen to allow Eugenie and Beatrice's future husbands to have earldoms
- Video: Pervert who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for a late night 'kiss and cuddle' is confronted by police in a vigilante sting
- Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'
- Second child is hospitalised by suspected brown recluse spider bite
- The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years
- Kingston Council slammed after traffic calming scheme rakes in fines of £500,00
- Michael Jordan wins part of his name back in China trademark suit
- Supreme Court hears last arguments against Theresa May triggering Article 50
- Sports Direct announces sharp drop in profits in first half of the year
- Richard Phipps slams Kent police for failing to show up over plant fire firm burglary
- Trump slams union boss who criticized his Carrier deal saying he's done a 'terrible job' representing his members
- Policewoman who took a 10-year break to have a family is rejected from rejoining the force - because she has a tiny star TATTOO behind her ear
- Bailey Price from Wellington auctions BUTTOCK for tattoo of winning bidder's choice
- NBC KJRH's news anchors break down in laughter while talking about beavers
- Cat owner gets his revenge on ginger puss who has been keeping him awake
- Oor Nicola! Sturgeon undergoes the cartoon treatment to appear alongside Oor Wullie on her 2016 Christmas card