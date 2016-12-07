Dawnn Ward and Taylor Carroll were stabbed to death before their bodies were dumped in North Carolina well
- Dawnn Ward, 40, and Taylor Carroll, 14, were stabbed to death on December 1
- Their bodies were found dumped in a well in Williamston, North Carolina
- The mother and daughter were found three days after being reported missing
- Ms Ward's estranged husband Jeffrey Todd Ward has been charged with murder
- His brother, Jerrett Ward, has been charged with being an accessory
A mother and her teenage daughter whose bodies were found dumped together in a well were allegedly stabbed to death by the woman's estranged husband.
The bodies of Dawnn Ward, 40, and Taylor Carroll, 14, were found in a well in Williamston, North Carolina last Thursday.
Autopsy results have revealed Ms Ward was stabbed once in the chest, while her daughter was stabbed in the chest multiple times.
Dawnn Ward, 40, and her 14-year-old daughter Taylor Carroll were allegedly stabbed to death by her estranged husband in Williamston, North Carolina last Thursday
Their bodies were found about 10 miles from their home three days after they were reported missing.
Ms Ward's 25-year-old estranged husband Jeffrey Todd Ward was arrested and charged with their murders.
Ward is not the 14-year-old girl's father.
His 24-year-old brother Jerrett Ward has also been charged with being an accessory to murder.
Autopsy results have revealed Ms Ward was stabbed once in the chest, while her daughter Taylor Carroll, 14, (pictured) was stabbed in the chest multiple times
Ms Ward's estranged husband Jeffrey Todd Ward, 25, (left) was arrested and charged with their murders. His brother Jerrett Ward, 24, was charged with being an accessory to murder
Their bodies were found about 10 miles from their home (pictured) three days after they were reported missing
Authorities have not yet released a motive for the double homicide.
The brothers are being held at Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in Windsor and have not yet entered pleas to the charges.
Ms Carroll was in the eighth grade and a cheerleader at Bear Grass Charter School in Williamston.
The school cancelled classes last Friday after her body was found and held a memorial for her on Saturday.
Taylor Carroll (left) was in the eighth grade and a cheerleader at Bear Grass Charter School in Williamston. The school held a memorial for Taylor and her mother Dawnn (right) on Saturday
