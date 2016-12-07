Trump's approval rating hits 50% as Americans give him 'a long leash'
- Half the country now views President-elect Donald Trump favorably, a new Bloomberg National Poll shows
- The survey also shows that 69 percent of U.S. adults believe Trump shouldn't have to sell off his business interests
- He does, however, have to choose between being a businessman and being president of the United States, said two-thirds of the survey's respondents
- The poll shows that Americans are giving Trump some wiggle room to change positions on the issues
- It also points to Trump helping out his party, with the Republican Party now beating the Democrats in favorability
Half of the country – 50 percent – now view President-elect Donald Trump favorably, up 17 points from August, a new Bloomberg National Poll shows.
The survey also gives Trump a glimmer of good news as two-thirds of U.S. adults believe Trump needs to choose between being president and a businessman, though a higher percentage, 69 percent, believe it's a step too far to force him to sell off his businesses to become president of the United States.
Another 51 percent say they believe the billionaire will put what's best for the country ahead of his own individual interests.
Fifty percent of the country now holds a favorable view of President-elect Donald Trump, according to a new Bloomberg National Poll
Sixty-nine percent of respondents said that Donald Trump shouldn't have to sell off his businesses completely to become president of the United States
Americans are also giving the president-elect some wiggle room on issues, with three-quarters saying it's OK for him to re-calibrate some of his campaign pledges, including one to 'lock up' his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
'The public seems to be giving him a long leash,' said pollster J. Ann Selzer, whose in charge of the survey. 'Most Americans don't seem concerned about him changing positions that were the core of his campaign.'
Respondents did say, however, they'd like to see Trump be less confrontational, with 79 percent saying they'd like to see the president-elect tone it down.
When looking at just those who voted for him, the number remains at 65 percent.
Fifty percent of those polled believe he'll be able to pull off the $1 trillion in infrastructure projects he promise, while 44 percent say no.
Flipping those numbers, 45 percent say he'll be able to make inner cities better, while 51 percent said no.
Even more people, 57 percent, don't think Trump will actually deport the millions of immigrants living in the United States of America.
And 65 percent said they don't expect him to build the Mexican border wall.
Looking at the broader Republican Party, Trump's White House win has given the GOP a boost.
Those riding Trump's coattails including House Speaker Paul Ryan, who jumped from 40 to 47 percent favorability since August. Vice President Mike Pence went from 43 percent to 48 percent.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's favorability sits at 47 percent, higher than that of Mitt Romney, whose at 42 percent.
Both are vying to become Trump's secretary of state.
The current Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, who will become Trump's White House chief off staff, isn't a familiar name yet to most Americans, with 32 percent viewing him positively, 28 percent viewing him negatively and 40 percent saying they're not sure.
While incoming Trump advisor Steve Bannon is not a well known name, he's viewed more negatively than positively, with 37 percent saying they don't like him, versus the 27 percent who view him favorably. Another 36 percent don't have an opinion on the ex-Brietbart chief.
The Republican Party as a whole is viewed slightly more favorably than Democrats – 44 percent to 42 percent.
While the Democrats' number remained consistent since August, the Republicans' bounced up from 35 percent.
