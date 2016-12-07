Federal judge halts Michigan's recount sealing Trump's narrow victory over Clinton

Court said Stein, who finished fourth in Michigan on Nov. 8, did not have a chance at winning even after recount and is an 'aggrieved' candidate

Goldsmith agreed with Republicans who argued the three-day recount must end a day after state appeals court dealt a blow to the effort

He tied his decision to a state court ruling that found Green Party candidate Jill Stein had no legal standing to request another look at ballots

US District Judge Mark Goldsmith who ordered Michigan to begin its recount on Monday effectively ended it on Wednesday

By Associated Press

Published: 21:27 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:48 EST, 7 December 2016

A federal judge who ordered Michigan to begin its recount on Monday effectively ended it on Wednesday, tying his decision to a state court ruling that found Green Party candidate Jill Stein had no legal standing to request another look at ballots.

The ruling seals Republican Donald Trump's narrow victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton for Michigan's 16 electoral votes.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith agreed with Republicans who argued that the three-day recount must end a day after the state appeals court dealt a blow to the effort.

The court said Stein, who finished fourth in Michigan on November 8, did not have a chance of winning even after a recount and therefore isn't an 'aggrieved' candidate.

Scroll down for video

A federal judge who ordered Michigan to begin its recount on Monday effectively ended it on Wednesday, tying his decision to a state court ruling that found Green Party candidate Jill Stein (picutred on Monday) had no legal standing to request another look at ballots

Workers recount Berrien County presidential ballots on Wednesday at the South County Courthouse in Niles, Michigan before a federal judge decided to end Michigan's presidential recount

'Because there is no basis for this court to ignore the Michigan court's ruling and make an independent judgment regarding what the Michigan Legislature intended by the term 'aggrieved,' plaintiffs have not shown an entitlement to a recount,' Goldsmith said.

It was the judge's midnight ruling on Monday that started the recount in Michigan.

But Goldsmith's order dealt with timing — not whether a recount was appropriate.

More than 20 of 83 counties already were counting ballots again and more were poised to start counting on Thursday.

They reported minor changes in vote totals, although many precincts could not be examined for a second time for a variety of reasons.

Earlier Wednesday, the Michigan elections board voted, 3-1, to end the recount if Goldsmith extinguished his earlier order.

A sign is posted outside a door during a recount of presidential ballots in Berrien County, Michigan. The court said Stein, who finished fourth in Michigan on November 8, did not have a chance of winning even after a recount and therefore isn't an 'aggrieved' candidate

Election workers recount votes on Flint ballots on Wednesday at Genesee County Administration Building in Flint, Michigan

It was the judge's midnight ruling on Monday that started the recount in Michigan

State Republican Party Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel and Attorney General Bill Schuette said it is a victory for voters and taxpayers.

Stein now is left with asking the Michigan Supreme Court to intervene, which is a long shot.

'Jill Stein, who received only 1.07 per cent of the vote in Michigan, is not legally entitled to hijack the will of voters and drag them into an arduous and expensive publicity stunt,' McDaniel said.

Stein got about one per cent of the vote in three states where she is pushed for recounts — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump narrowly won all three.

Stein (picured) now is left with asking the Michigan Supreme Court to intervene, which is a long shot

She insists she is more concerned about the accuracy of the election.

However, Goldsmith said Stein's legal team presented only 'speculative claims' about vulnerable machines, 'not actual injury.'

The judge said a recount to test the integrity of the voting system 'has never been endorsed by any court.'

Trump won Michigan by about 10,700 votes over Clinton.

A court hearing will be held on Friday on a possible recount in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the recount in Wisconsin is more than 70 per cent complete, and Clinton has gained just 82 votes on Trump, who won the state by more than 22,000 votes.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported on Wednesday that 34 of 72 counties had completed their work and that the others are on track to finish by next week's deadline.

Workers recount votes on Flint ballots on Wednesday. Trump won Michigan by about 10,700 votes over Clinton.

Stein got about one per cent of the vote in three states where she is pushed for recounts — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

More than 2.1 million votes out of the nearly three million cast have been recounted in Wisconsin.

Clinton needed all three states to flip in order to take enough electoral votes to win the election.

Trump has 306 electoral votes to Clinton's 232; 270 are needed to win.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes, Pennsylvania has 20 and Wisconsin has 10.

Electors convene December 19 across the country to vote for president.