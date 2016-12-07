Democrats pressure Obama to offer blanket pardon to 750k illegal immigrants

Mayors urge Trump to allow DREAMers to stay and legally work in US

DREAMers are the children of illegal immigrants who came to US at young age

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com and Reuters

Published: 21:22 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 22:51 EST, 7 December 2016

Over 60 Democratic members of Congress are urging President Barack Obama on Wednesday to declare a blanket pardon of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who signed up for his deferred action initiative that allowed them to stay in the United States.

In a letter signed by the Democratic lawmakers, Obama is being pressured to shield the so-called DREAMers – the children of parents who entered the country illegally at a young age and who have enrolled in American schools – from the threat of deportation that immigrant advocates fear could materialize in a Donald Trump administration, Yahoo! News reported.

'You have pardoned hundreds and hundreds of people convicted for drug offenses,' Luis Gutierrez, a Democratic congressman representing Illinois, told reporters in Washington on Wednesday.

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez (left) is one of 60 Democrats to sign a letter urging President Barack Obama (right) to shield 750,000 undocumented migrants from deportation

'We want you to use that same pardon power for hundreds of thousands of young people who came forward because you asked them to come forward. You asked them to come forward.'

'With that comes responsibility, Mr. President,' the Illinois congressman said.

Despite the latter, the White House told the Democrats that the president's clemency power 'could not give legal status to any undocumented individual.' That is something that only Congress has the authority to do.

Gutierrez is referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which was introduced by Obama in June 2012.

The initiative, which Obama signed into law by way of executive action, grants undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors a renewable two-year period of protection from deportation as well as legal authorization to work on condition that they meet 'good citizenship' requirements and are enrolled in school.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to do away with DACA as well as other Obama initiatives that were signed into law 'illegally' by way of executive action.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left) met with President-elect Donald Trump (right) on Wednesday, urging him to allow children of illegal immigrants to remain in the US

Thus far, at least 740,000 applications for entry into the DACA program have been approved, with over half of those living in California and Texas.

Despite his anti-immigrant rhetoric during the campaign, Trump appears to be showing signs of softening his stance.

Trump said in a Time Magazine cover story that came out today that his administration would 'work something out' for the DREAMers.

'I want Dreamers for our children also. We're going to work something out. On a humanitarian basis it's a very tough situation,' he said.

'We're going to work something out that's going to make people happy and proud. But that's a very tough situation.'

Mayors from the largest US cities warned Trump on Wednesday of the potential economic harm he might cause if he wipes out DACA.

They warned in a letter that as much as $9.9billion in tax revenue would be lost over four years and $433.4billion in US gross domestic product would be wiped out over 10 years if he cancels the policy.

The mayors asked for the program to allow for initial applications and renewals to continue until 'Congress modernizes our immigration system and provides a more permanent form of relief for these individuals.'

'This program helps foster economic growth and enhances public safety and national security,' said the letter, written by the Democratic Mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, and signed by mayors of other major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Houston.

'We are clear as mayors that these are dreamers who are seeking the American Dream, and we should embrace them rather than do a bait-and-switch,' Emanuel said after presenting Trump the letter at a meeting in New York.

DACA is part of the broader immigration issue of municipalities that offer themselves up as 'sanctuary cities,' where local law enforcement refuse to report to federal authorities undocumented immigrants they encounter.

Trump has threatened to cut off federal funding for those municipalities. While he would have the authority to cut some kinds of funding, mayors of those cities have said they will not be pressured to report migrants to federal agents.

Santa Ana city council voted on Tuesday to declare their community in Southern California of 325,000 people, half of whom are foreign born and 80 percent of Hispanic descent, a sanctuary city.

In Los Angeles, the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to ask county departments to provide plans for shielding undocumented immigrants from U.S. immigration authorities, said Jessie Gomez, a spokeswoman for Supervisor Hilda Solis.