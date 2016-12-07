Democrats wants 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate alleged Russian interference in the elections

Trump remains adamant that he doesn't believe Russia was behind cyberhacks

Blue-ribbon panel would be independent and have full investigative powers

Two House Democrats are calling for bipartisan commission to probe hacks

By Ariel Zilber and Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:09 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 23:10 EST, 7 December 2016

Two Democratic members of Congress want to create a bipartisan national commission similar to the one which investigated the September 11 terrorist attacks to probe alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

The Democratic lawmakers – Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Rep. Eric Swalwell of California – say that the intelligence assessments which point to Russian involvement in cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic targets make this an urgent matter which requires bipartisan attention, Yahoo! News reported.

'Regardless of whether you voted for Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton or anyone else, Russia's attacks on our election are an attempt to degrade our democracy and should chill every American — Democratic, Republican or independent — to the core,' Cummings said.

'Like the 9/11 commission, this commission will conduct a truly bipartisan and comprehensive review of these attacks and offer specific recommendations to prevent future attacks on our electoral process.'

House Democrats Elijah Cummings (left) and Eric Swalwell (right) want Congress to form a bipartisan commission to investigate alleged Russian hacking during the election campaign

Cummings and Swalwell want to form a 'National Commission on Foreign Interference in the 2016 Election' that would be independent, like the 9/11 commission.

Its members would be appointed by both Republicans and Democrats and it would have a mandate to conduct a full-scale investigation into the mysterious hacks perpetrated against the DNC as well as other political organizations.

The chances of such a commission coming into being are not high, since President-elect Donald Trump has gone on record rejecting the conclusions of US intelligence that Russia was behind the hacks.

'I don't believe it,' Trump told Time Magazine when asked about Russia's alleged role in the hacking.

'I don't believe they interfered,' he said.

Two prominent Republican leaders – Senators Lindsey Graham (left) and Marco Rubio (right) – said that they believe the issue of foreign interference in the election needs to be probed

When asked if the intelligence agencies were politically motivated in blaming Russia, Trump replied: 'I think so.'

Two prominent Republican leaders – Senators Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio – said that they believe the issue of foreign interference in the election needs to be probed.

'Here's what I would tell Republicans,' Graham told Yahoo! News.

'We cannot sit on the sidelines as a party and let allegations against a foreign government interfering in our election process go unanswered because it may have been beneficial to our cause.'

Democrats have been putting pressure on President Barack Obama to openly accuse Russia of meddling in the election to help Trump.

The formation of a 9/11-style commission is unlikely since Donald Trump (left) said he doesn't believe the hacking came from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on the right

Senior party figures sent a letter to the president last week imploring him to publish classified information which they believe proves the Kremlin interfered to boost Trump's chances of winning.

In October, intelligence committees issued a report suggesting Russian figures were behind the hack of thousands of emails from Hillary Clinton's inner circle.

Their motive was to undermine America's democratic process, it said, and not to intentionally help either of the candidates.

'These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process.'

'Such activity is not new to Moscow — the Russians have used similar tactics and techniques across Europe and Eurasia, for example, to influence public opinion there.'

'We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities,' Jeh Johnson, the secretary of homeland security, and James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, said in a statement.