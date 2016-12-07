More than 300 animals seized from NY home, including 100 snakes and 200 rats and mice

Maria Dawe, 21, said she had recently become overwhelmed by her business

Also discovered were 15 cats and two miniature pigs, all alive

SPCA Niagara raided the home on Tuesday and found dozens of dead animals

Published: 23:26 EST, 7 December 2016

More than 330 animals, including snakes, rats, birds, pigs and mice have been seized from a New York home.

Dozens of creatures were found dead when officials from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Niagara raided the home in Wilson on Tuesday.

At least 100 snakes, 200 rats and mice, 40 to 50 birds, 15 cats, and two miniature pigs were taken from the home, according to SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis.

The property owners have been identified as Thomas and Robyn Dawe. Their daughter Maria Dawe, 21, was operating an exotic animal business in the home.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

More than 330 animals, including snakes, rats, birds, pigs and mice (pictured at the SPCA in Niagara) have been seized from a home in Wilson, New York

At least 100 snakes, 200 rats and mice, 40 to 50 birds, 15 cats, and two miniature pigs were taken from the home. Pictured is one of the caged birds being taken during the SPCA raid

SPCA officials arrived at the home after they received a tip from a witness that the animals were living in deplorable conditions and found dozens of dead animals

Lewis said SPCA officials arrived at the home after they received a tip from a witness that the animals were living in deplorable conditions.

Dead birds were found in the water dishes and snakes were discovered in small Rubbermaid tote containers.

Lewis said the Dawe family will face misdemeanor charges for failing to provide proper sustenance and veterinary care.

But the couple have also been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Child Protective Services removed four children aged 14 to 17 from the home during the SPCA raid, Lewis said.

Robyn Dawe has since come out to defend her family, saying the animals were left over from her daughter's exotic animal business.

The property owners have been identified as Thomas and Robyn Dawe. Their daughter Maria Dawe, 21, (pictured) was operating an exotic animal business in the home

Child Protective Services also removed four children aged 14 to 17 from the home (pictured)

Maria Dawe ran a business called 'Maria's Birds & Exotics', writing on her official site that she specialized in breeding parrots and other types of birds.

'All my babies are hand raised and come with health guarantees,' she wrote.

Maria claimed she was 'not a breeder who focuses on sales' but rather one who wanted to 'ensure forever homes'.

'I educate potential buyers on the proper care habits and the needs of their new babies,' she wrote.

Maria said her business had 'slowed down' in the past year after her business partner allegedly stopped taking care of his animals.

'I just got those animals back from him, which were the snakes and a lot of birds,' she told The Buffalo News.

'I was trying to get back on my feet, trying to take care of them as best I could,' she added.

'It was a little overwhelming, that's why it was very unorganized, but I was taking care of them to the best of my ability. Nobody was underfed, nobody was underwatered.'

Maria claims that the SPCA has exaggerated the number of animals that were found in her home, saying the story 'got pretty twisted around'.

The SPCA released a dozen of disturbing images from the Dawe's home, including this dead bird that was found lying next to cups

The SPCA said a number of dead birds were found, some discovered in water dishes

Maria Dawe ran a business called 'Maria's Birds & Exotics'. She claimed all her birds were 'hand raised and come with health guarantees'

She also claims her neighbor 'has the SPCA in his back pocket' and threatened that he would get her animals taken away from the house.

Meanwhile, the SPCA released a dozen of disturbing images from the Dawe's home that shows dead snakes shriveled up in tanks and skeletal birds next to Big Gulp cups from 7-Eleven.

Lewis said Robyn Dawe initially spoke with SPCA investigators and allowed them on the property.

'Once we began asking too many questions, she told my investigator she had to leave,' Lewis told the Niagara Gazette.

'At that point, we had enough to get a warrant to get on the property to examine the rest of the animals.'

Lewis said the SPCA spent more than three hours removing the animals from the home on Tuesday night.

A number of dead snakes were also discovered inside the home on Tuesday

She said it was one of the more disturbing sights she has seen on the job.

'I have never gotten a frantic call from an investigator before,' she told WGRZ.

'She called me and said, "We need you here right now. Because this is really bad."'

Dawe signed over the seized animals, including pythons, corn snakes and boa constrictors, to the organization, which then took them to the shelter to be treated.

Lewis said most of the snakes were 2-footers long, but a few were as long as eight feet.

The SPCA did allow Dawe to temporarily keep four parrots she said her husband, who has serious heart problems, plays with every day.

Dawe said the SPCA will make another visit on Friday to see if conditions at the home have improved before deciding whether she can keep the birds.

Lewis said the animals that do not have health issues will be immediately made available for adoption.

The SPCA Niagara is also looking for donations for aquariums and terrariums to house the animals, as well as heat tape and bedding and food for rats and mice.