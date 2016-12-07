Nevada high school on lockdown 'after police shot student who stabbed classmate'

High school was put on 'code red' lockdown, though school district spokesman said the scene was considered 'stable and secure'

A freshman told local newspaper he saw a campus police officer shoot a teen in the shoulder after the boy pulled a knife and stabbed another student

He is in a critical condition according to Reno Police Chief Jason Soto

Police say 14-year-old student was wounded and taken to a hospital

Shooting at Procter R. Hug High School in Reno, Nevada, was reported at around 11.30am Wednesday

Published: 15:23 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 23:36 EST, 7 December 2016

This is the disturbing moment a knife-welding teenager lunges at his classmates in the schoolyard before being shot by cops.

The shooting at Procter R. Hug High School was first reported at around 11.30am, resulting in a 'code red' lockdown, though the scene was considered stable and secure, Washoe County School District spokesman Riley Sutton stated.

The 14-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was reported in critical condition Wednesday night at a Reno hospital, Police Chief Jason Soto said.

Th teenager can be seen brandishing what looks like two knives at classmates who stand nearby

Blood can seen on the face of the angry teen as he swipes at his peers with huge knife

The teen was shot by a cop and fell to the ground before being taking to hospital

Police had declined to confirm reports immediately after the 11:30 a.m. shooting that the teen had been armed with a knife.

But Soto told reporters at a news conference at police headquarters Wednesday night that he was 'armed with at least one knife and threatening other students' during a fight at the high school in a working class neighborhood on the city's north side.

The armed student failed to comply with the school police officer's verbal commands to drop the knife, and the officer ultimately fired his service weapon, 'striking the student and ... stopping the threat,' Soto said.

'Once the threat was stopped, the officer immediately began to provide medical aid to the student until emergency medical assistance arrived,' Soto said. He refused to take any questions.

Earlier, one high school freshman Robert Barragan first told the Reno Gazette-Journal that an officer shot a student in the shoulder after the teen pulled a knife and stabbed a classmate during a confrontation outside the school library.

Barragan, told the Gazette-Journal that two male students were fighting outside the school library the campus officer shot the knife wielding teenager.

However there were no reported injuries other than the unidentified 14-year-old.

Hug High School was placed under lockdown and the 14-year-old was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he was in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The lockdown was lifted by midafternoon and students were released to their parents.

A regional officer-involved shooting team led by Reno police interviewed the campus officer, who was placed on routine paid administrative leave, Reno police officer Tim Broadway said.

Broadway told reporters earlier Wednesday that more than 40 students witnessed the incident, including many who shot cellphone video that police want to see before the public.

'There's multiple videos out there,' said Broadway, the department spokesman. 'There's some very disturbing video out there. But there are other events that led up to this incident, so please don't react to those.'

School district officials said classes would resume as scheduled on Thursday.

'Counselors will be available for any student or staff member who needs assistance,' School Superintendent Traci Davis said in a statement.

Shots fired: Procter R. Hug High School in Reno, Nevada, was put on lockdown after a police-involved shooting

Nevada Department of Public Safety director James Wright confirmed that a 14-year-old was wounded and taken to Renown Hospital Medical Center after he was shot by a campus police officer.

Several videos have since emerged on social media purporting to show the chaotic moments leading up to the shooting and its bloody aftermath. Daily Mail could not confirm the authenticity of the recordings in question.

In one video, a teenage boy dressed in a T-shirt is seen brandishing a large knife during what appears to be a school fight.

In another recording shared on Twitter, the same teen is seen writhing in pain on the ground while holding onto his neck, with a campus officer pointing a gun at him.

Parents wait outside Hug High School after the officer-involved shooting Wednesday

The local school district tweeted that Hug High School was on a 'code red' lockdown

The district issued a statement before 1pm calling the campus 'currently stable and secure with heavy police presence.'

Broadway said students would be released later in the day, and parents were directed to a staging area.

Hug High opened in 1968 and is named for Proctor Ralph Hug Jr., a former teacher, athletic coach and Washoe County School superintendent who served as a state senator and a federal judge.



