Home | Gossip | Chris Brown accused of taking racial dig at Aziz Ansari over 'Saturday Night Live' Donald Trump joke
Motorised Suitcases For Adults, With A Top Speed Of 8mph, Hit The Market

Chris Brown accused of taking racial dig at Aziz Ansari over 'Saturday Night Live' Donald Trump joke



  • 1 hour ago
  • 19
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Chris Brown accused of taking racial dig at Aziz Ansari over 'Saturday Night Live' Donald Trump joke Chris Brown accused of taking racial dig at Aziz Ansari over 'Saturday Night Live' Donald Trump joke

Chris Brown has found himself in hot water after slamming Aziz Ansari over a Donald Trump joke.

The "Party" singer was criticized by fans after Brown took to Instagram to slam Ansari for comparing Trump to him during his opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live."

During Ansari's nearly 10-minute speech, the comedian and "Master of None" star told the audience that the U.S. President is "basically the Chris Brown of politics" and his slogan "Make America Great Again" is like Brown's single "These H--- Ain't Loyal."

JUNE 7, 2015, FILE PHOTO. 060715111565, 21334631,

"I'm sure there's some people that voted for [TRUMP] with reservations," Ansari continued. "I'm sure there's a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it's like, 'Hey, man! I'm just here for the tunes. I don't know about that other stuff. I like just like the dancing and the music. I don't condone the extracurriculars."

Brown, who assaulted former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, apparently wasn't amused with Ansari's joke and posted a video of the monologue on Instagram, with the caption: "F--- NO!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D---!"

For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing w

Several people took offense to Brown's post commenting that Ansari is Indian and Aladdin is Saudi Arabian. Despite the backlash, Brown slammed Ansari again in another Instagram post. "Can't f------ catch a break," Brown said. "This n---- said Donald Trump is the Chris Brown of politics. I swear I'm moving. Getting the f--- out of here. Don't f------ trust what you see! Even salt looks like sugar."


  Article "tagged" as:
chris brown, Aziz Ansari, gossip, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live Donald Trump joke, Donald Trump joke
view more articles

About Article Author

Chris Brown accused of taking racial dig at Aziz Ansari over 'Saturday Night Live' Donald Trump joke
joshua

View More Articles

Related Articles

PIERS MORGAN: Madonna, Bomb threats dont Trump hate

PIERS MORGAN: Madonna, Bomb threats dont Trump hate

Brooklyn home owners paying $1000 a year to sit on\ stoops

Brooklyn home owners paying $1000 a year to sit on\ stoops

Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

Latest Nigeria News