Chris Brown accused of taking racial dig at Aziz Ansari over 'Saturday Night Live' Donald Trump joke

Chris Brown has found himself in hot water after slamming Aziz Ansari over a Donald Trump joke.

The "Party" singer was criticized by fans after Brown took to Instagram to slam Ansari for comparing Trump to him during his opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live."

During Ansari's nearly 10-minute speech, the comedian and "Master of None" star told the audience that the U.S. President is "basically the Chris Brown of politics" and his slogan "Make America Great Again" is like Brown's single "These H--- Ain't Loyal."

"I'm sure there's some people that voted for [TRUMP] with reservations," Ansari continued. "I'm sure there's a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it's like, 'Hey, man! I'm just here for the tunes. I don't know about that other stuff. I like just like the dancing and the music. I don't condone the extracurriculars."

Brown, who assaulted former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, apparently wasn't amused with Ansari's joke and posted a video of the monologue on Instagram, with the caption: "F--- NO!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D---!"

Several people took offense to Brown's post commenting that Ansari is Indian and Aladdin is Saudi Arabian. Despite the backlash, Brown slammed Ansari again in another Instagram post. "Can't f------ catch a break," Brown said. "This n---- said Donald Trump is the Chris Brown of politics. I swear I'm moving. Getting the f--- out of here. Don't f------ trust what you see! Even salt looks like sugar."