Judge discharges bankruptcy after 50 Cent pays $22 million

Rapper 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, after paying back more than $22 million.

Judge Ann Nevins discharged his bankruptcy case on Thursday at a hearing in Hartford, Connecticut.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, filed for bankruptcy in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million.

A judge has declared 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, after paying back more than $22 million

Judge Nevins approved a plan in July last year for the 41-year-old to pay back about $23 million to creditors.

The rapper's lawyers said he paid off the five-year plan early with $8.7 million of his own money and $13.65 million he received in a recent settlement of a legal malpractice lawsuit against other attorneys.

50 Cent burst onto the music scene in 2003 with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

In March last year, Judge Nevins demanded that he explain several Instagram posts that showed the rapper surrounded by stacks of cash.

In March last year, the rapper was asked by the judge to explain several Instagram snaps that showed him surrounded by piles of cash

The judge told the rapper's lawyer the photographs made her concerned about allegations 50 Cent wasn't being truthful about his finances.

The rapper declared the bank notes he flaunted on Instagram were actually fake.

Under the bankruptcy payment plan, it was agreed that he would pay $6million to Lavonia Leviston, who successfully sued him over a sex tape he shared online.

It was revealed earlier this week that 50 Cent is now suing his former lawyers in a $32million lawsuit after losing the case.