Vivid, truthful ... this was like a time machine back to the 1950s - Christopher Stevens reviews last night's TV

By Christopher Stevens for Daily Mail

Published: 20:14 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 20:53 EST, 7 December 2016

In Plain Sight

Rating:

Six Wives

Rating:

However closely they recreate the clothes and hairstyles of bygone decades, most period dramas retain a whiff of the dressing-up box. Characters display modern sentiments, or use current jargon.

Downton Abbey was notorious for letting scraps of 21st-century idiom slip into the script, with talk of ‘relationships’ and ‘sucking it up’. Even the sublime Mad Men, with vast budgets lavished on costumes and decor, always felt archly stylised.

In Plain Sight (ITV), based on a real-life murder inquiry in Lanarkshire, Scotland, achieved the remarkable feat of transporting us back to the mid-Fifties as vividly as a time machine. The period detail was eerily accurate, but the real magic lay in the performances, from Martin Compston as the swaggering killer and Douglas Henshall as the detective pledged to catch him.

Douglas Henshall (pictured left) as Muncie, and Martin Compston (right) as Peter Manuel in ITV's In Plain Sight

The story did not feel at all far-fetched, largely because it was true: a resentful local man, who has served nine years for a series of sex attacks, returns home to resume his crimes, and to taunt the detective who sent him to jail. The police know what he intends to do, but to stop him they have to catch him.

For an audience used to forensic scientists, psychological traumas, DNA evidence and nationwide manhunts, this story could have seemed pedestrian. Instead it felt shockingly truthful and recent, despite being a testimony to how much British life has changed in less than a lifetime.

Peter Manuel, the 30-year-old psychopath whose parents still treated him like a gifted schoolboy, stalked his victims as they walked home from Saturday dances at the youth club, where girls drank fizzy pop and jived in unison to skiffle bands.

This was a world of ‘going steady’ and addressing the father of your young lady as ‘sir’, a world where missing the last bus home meant a five-mile walk in the dark and the rain with no mobile phone to call for help.

And it was a world where unmarried women had little protection. If they ‘walked out’ with a feller, they risked all kinds of dirty name-calling — and if a man assaulted them, they would be expected to confront him at a police identity parade, and to pick him out by touching him on the shoulder.

The story started with a surprise birthday party for Inspector William Muncie (Henshall) whose cake was iced with a detective’s magnifying glass. He was 40 — barely an adult in today’s terms, but a grizzled veteran by Fifties reckoning.

The remaining two episodes will hold few surprises. We know Manuel will mock the police and Muncie will pursue him grimly, until one is rewarded by dogged attention to duty and the other is undone by his deluded self-confidence.

But that’s not the attraction of the drama. It’s the way it conjures a Britain we’ve left behind, one that is still so close we can feel its breath on the back of our necks.

Lucy Worsley was using costume to retell the well-worn saga of King Henry VIII’s marriages, in Six Wives (BBC1). Of all the telly historians, Dr Lucy is the one who can’t resist a ruff and a velvet bodice, so it was no surprise that within minutes she was dressed as a Tudor servant, sidling next to the actors in the recreations of royal spats and peeping through keyholes into the palace bedrooms.

BBC One's Six Wives with Lucy Worsley (pictured) saw the historian, who has carved out a unique furrow in the genre of costume documentary, cast an eye back on the horrible marital history of Henry VIII

The cast didn’t notice her, probably because they were all acting in Wolf Hall gloom with a single candle to light castle chambers. Every now and then, a courtier would sweep across her and when Dr Lucy reappeared she was back in her designer blue dress with the three-inch scarlet heels.

When the play-acting stopped, there were moments of interest. She travelled to Rome, where the original love letters from Henry to Anne Boleyn are kept in the Vatican library.

But she can never resist those odd, theatrical flourishes, such as driving round with portraits of the king and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, on the back seat, like children being ferried to a music lesson.

In the end, we learned little new. But Dr Lucy had a lovely time in her fancy-dress.