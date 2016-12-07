Millie Bobby Brown tipped to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood 

Comparisons to Harry Potter actress Emma Watson have already been made

Published: 19:26 EST, 7 December 2016 | Updated: 21:59 EST, 7 December 2016

Standing 4 foot 10 inches, she is hardly the most imposing of characters.

But aged just 12 years old, British actress Millie Bobby Brown is already proving one of the most influential figures in Hollywood.

Following a stand-out performance in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things – a role which required her to shave her head - the young star is already the toast of both the fashion and film worlds.

Now, after being tipped as Teen Vogue’s ‘Breakout Star of 2016’ – and revealed as one of movie website IMDB’s most searched for celebrities - the actress is now able to command in excess of £3 million per movie.

Indeed, after her parents sold up in the UK to move to LA, she already has three Los Angeles-based agents, and an American agent, and has already been signed up for a second series of the 1980’s set Netflix show.

According to the industry bible Variety, the starlet has ‘the kind of presence some actors take a lifetime to acquire [and] is about to be cast in a lot of projects.’

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, 12, at Disney World, left, and pictured at the Emmys with James Corden, right

Last night a production source said: ‘Millie has that unquantifiable star quality.

‘She is also extremely talented and hard-working but, above all else, exceedingly driven, ambitious and determined. She may only be 12 but Millie, and her team, have a very focused career plan in place, and the world really is her oyster.

‘As of 2017, Millie can expect to earn in excess of £3 million per film – and this will shoot up once she hits 16.’

Comparisons to Harry Potter actress Emma Watson have already been made and, like Miss Watson, who appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue aged 15 after landing the coveted role aged 11, Miss Brown is already very fashion conscious.

She got her big break starring in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, which saw her shave her head to take on the role of Eleven

A nine-year-old Millie, pictured with Jaden Smith, left, and a more recent picture with Holly Willoughby, right

Although her mother still chooses her outfits, she cites Burberry and Stella McCartney as her favourite designers.

Earlier this year she was interviewed by Vogue magazine proper [i.e. not youth vogue], and also sat front-row at New York Fashion Week show alongside her ‘great friend’, and co-star Winona Ryder.

Stranger Things, a nostalgic, sci-fi drama based around a boy who mysteriously disappears, had 8.2 million viewers in the first 16 days since its release in July - making it more popular than Kevin Spacey’s House of Cards. In it, Miss Brown plays Eleven, a telekinetic runaway from a sinister government agency.

Phenomenon: Stranger Things was universally praised upon its release

Millie Bobby Brown pictured with her father Robert in 2014, and more recently with her sister

Stephen Spielberg hailed it as the best show of the year, and fans have been quick to heap praise on the star.

The more devoted/fool-hardy even have her character name tattooed onto various body parts, whilst she already has almost two million followers on Instagram (700,000 more than Sir Paul McCartney).

Born in Marbella, Spain, to English parents Kelly and Robert Brown, Millie is the third of four children. Her older sister Paige, 23, works for the Nationwide building society and she has a brother Charlie, 18, and younger sister Ava, four.

Young talent: Born in Marbella, Spain, to English parents Kelly and Robert Brown, Millie is third of four children

The family moved back to their native England when Millie – a Liverpool FC supporter - was four years old.

Her parents then sold everything to support their youngest child’s dreams of stardom, and moved to LA to help her audition for parts.

At eight, her family moved again, this time to Florida to launch a tooth-whitening business.

Millie says: ‘I was annoying my father one Saturday and he said: “We need to find you something fun to do.”’

So she was enrolled in a weekend stage school: ‘It was acting, dancing, singing four hours every Saturday. There was a showcase and an agent said she wanted to represent me.’

Co-stars: Winona Ryder (left) and Millie have formed a close bond after working together on Stranger Things

When the agent said they needed to move to Hollywood, the family headed west in an extraordinary act of faith.

But after a succession of minor roles, the family moved back to the UK last summer on the brink of bankruptcy. Within weeks she was left in tears after being told by a casting agent that she was ‘too mature’.

But, later that same day, she auditioned for Stranger Things and landed the part. The family have since moved back to America since her career took off.

Of her success, she recently said: ‘It’s crazy.

‘I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen.’

Mega-hit: Stranger Things, a nostalgic, sci-fi drama based around a boy who mysteriously disappears, had 8.2 million viewers in the first 16 days since its release in July

Impressive: Stephen Spielberg hailed it as the best show of the year, and fans have been quick to heap praise on the star

Her father recalled: ‘My other children would watch cartoons, but Mill watched musicals – Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Annie and Bugsy Malone. She’d belt out a tune. She was performing from day one.’

Millie, who attended Pokesdown Community Primary School in Bournemouth, said: ‘I did a lot of school plays. I was a drama queen.'

The young talent has been inundated with offers of work and a second series of Stranger Things seems likely, but – even after all the family sacrifices – her father says he’s determined to keep her feet on the ground.

‘It’s important for Millie not to feel under pressure,’ he says. ‘She’s a kid. She has to do her homework and chores. Everything else is a bonus.’